Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

« »

Eat, Sleep, Repeat: Crowdsourcing The Data Of A Baby’s Typical Day

By Guest | December 14, 2016 3:32 pm

babysleepstudy_logo_1By Kaitlin Vortherms

For many new parents, trying to figure out what a baby needs can feel like taking care of a tiny alien. It doesn’t speak your language and yet you have to figure out what it needs to stay alive. And while there is no shortage of advice about how to manage your child’s eating and sleeping patterns, there hasn’t been much new research in this area to inform parents and pediatricians. So how do you know if you’re getting it right?

This is the gap researchers at New York University are bridging in the Baby Sleep Study, which aims to create a large database of eating and sleeping patterns in babies from across the world.  In particular, the researchers note that developmental disorders, such as autism spectrum disorders, are often associated with disrupted sleep or digestion. By tracking these behaviors starting in infancy, the researchers hope to pinpoint just how early these patterns begin to emerge.

The researchers have turned to citizen science to collect the large amount of data necessary to accomplish their two primary goals. “There is no way to do this without participation by a large number of parents who are willing to volunteer some time and energy to make it happen,” says the project’s lead scientist David Heeger.

The research team has partnered with the Baby Connect App, which parents and other caretakers download to track their baby’s sleep, feeding, and diaper change information. The app shares this data with the research team that gets tabulated into their growing database of infant sleep and feeding patterns.  To join the project, participants purchase the Baby Connect App, which is available for $4.99 on both iPhone and Android platforms, agree to log their baby’s daily eating and sleep patterns, and provide consent to participate in the study.

The project has already collected information from approximately 800 babies and the team expects their numbers to grow. Although a conventional approach to this type of study would yield higher-quality data, it would also limit the amount of data the team would be able to collect. Traditionally, researchers have done sleep and eating studies in a controlled setting where they could carefully monitor infant behavior at all times overnight. This consistent monitoring by experts results in high quality data but is also costly and can only accommodate a couple dozen infants.

Credit: Yoshihide Nomura (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Credit: Yoshihide Nomura (CC BY-ND 2.0)

The Baby Sleep Study method, Heeger notes, is at the opposite end of the spectrum in terms of the approach. “We know and expect that the data that we’re getting are not going to be completely accurate,” he says. “There’s going to be lots of information that’s missing because parents and caregivers aren’t necessarily going to log every single event.” Despite this, their results to date align with existing studies, which validates their data collection method and suggests the team is on the right track.

In addition to creating a database of infant development benchmarks and identifying early signs of developmental disorders, the study also emphasizes the importance of sharing data with parents and other participants. To this end, the study publishes a newsletter sharing data as it becomes available. One such newsletter shared the study’s initial results, which detail how sleep, eating, and digestion change with age. Participants might be surprised to learn, for example, that infants begin to show a typical schedule for their day at 6 months old.

To keep up with the study or participate, you can sign up for their newsletter and check out their SciStarter project page and website for more information.

* Neither the university nor the researcher involved in the project have a financial interest in Baby Connect.

Want more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 1100+ projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone!

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science, Health & Medicine
MORE ABOUT: Baby Connect, Baby Sleep Study, child behavior, infant development, New York University
ADVERTISEMENT
  • OWilson

    Ah, the Brave New World!

    There’s an App for that!

    ” Hey honey, it says here…….!”

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    Dr. Benjamin Spock’s Baby and Child Care destroyed an entire generation. Isolation from common dirt loosed polio epidemics (no acquired immunity). Prescribed emotional isolation from parents loosed sociopaths. Now, we can study the target, AI model it, and do it right!

    Academia + government = Federal Reserve, HHS, Dept; of Education, Dept., of Energy, EPA, NIH, HHS…Obamacare – worst possible solutions at highest possible prices. Margarine is delicious and good for you! All social issues are bottom up or disaster.

    • OWilson

      “It takes a village” to raise a village idiot.

      It raised a generation of hippies who, by attrition and the “Peter Principle” ended up in charge of the whole establishment they hated, and fought against all their lives.

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+