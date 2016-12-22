12 Days of Christmas with Citizen Science (seriously!)

Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
By Eva Lewandowski | December 22, 2016 1:10 pm
Photo: John Ohab

Photo: John Ohab

The holiday season is upon us! In the spirit of the season, we’ve put together another edition of our annual 12 Days of Christmas Newsletter. ANNNNNNNND…as our gift to you, we’ve made it possible for you to track your citizen science contributions and interests in one place! Check out the beta version of SciStarter 2.0. Sign up, complete your profile, and earn credit for your awesome contributions to research!

Cheers!
The SciStarter Team

On the 1st Day of Christmas, Trees Please gave to me:
A partridge in a pear tree when measuring air quality and tree health in Hamilton, Ontario.

Photo: USFWS
On the 2nd Day of Christmas, the Wisconsin Turtle Conservation Program gave to me:
Two turtle doves to help turtles safely cross roadways.

Photo: Hilary Wood
On the 3rd Day of Christmas, the Christmas Bird Count gave to me:
Three French hens to be counted during the 117th year of this project!

On the 4th Day of Christmas, Lingscape gave to me:
Four calling birds perched on the street signs being photographed for this linguistic study.

Photo: USFWS
On the 5th Day of Christmas, the Golden Eagle Survey Project gave to me:
Five gold rings as bright as the feathers on these beautiful birds!

On the 6th Day of Christmas, Air Visual gave to me:
Six geese a-laying as I monitored air quality in my local park.

Photo: L. Borre
On the 7th Day of Christmas, Lake Observer gave to me:
Seven swans a-swimming in a lake while I monitored the health of its waters. Get started!

On the 8th Day of Christmas, the Milky Way Project gave to me:
Eight maids a-milking in a beautiful image of faraway space.

Photo: DOL
On the 9th Day of Christmas, Project Implicit gave to me:
Nine ladies dancing with glee as they participated in this fun project on attitudes and beliefs.

On the 10th Day of Christmas, Colony B gave to me:
Ten lords a-leaping with joy at the chance to study microbes by playing a mobile game.

On the 11th Day of Christmas, Open Street Maps gave to me:
Eleven pipers piping in a parade as I mapped the streets in my city.

On the 12th Day of Christmas, Cyanomonitoring gave to me:
Twelve drummers drumming up support for protecting water quality by monitoring for cyanobacteria blooms.

Looking for a last minute gift? Check out the SciStarter Store!  Help SciStarter help you! Take this 10 minute survey on what information you most want to know about projects. Want more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 1100+ citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone!
CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science
MORE ABOUT: air quality, birds, canada, cyanobacteria, golden eagles, linguistics, microbes, milky way, street mapping, trees, turtles, Wisconsin
CITIZEN SCIENCE
Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Eva Lewandowski

Eva Lewandowski is a PhD candidate in the Conservation Biology Graduate Program at the University of Minnesota. She is part of the Monarch Lab, where she studies citizen science and conservation education. In her free time, she volunteers with environmental education and wildlife rehabilitation.

