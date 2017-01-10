Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Environmental Protection Belongs to the Public: A #CitSciChat about the report for EPA on the role of citizen science

By Darlene Cavalier | January 10, 2017 1:07 pm

Oneida citizen scientists are ready to plant wild rice to help restore wetlands in the Coyote Run Natural Area, Oneida, Wisconsin. Credit: Oneida Environmental Health and Safety Division.

Last month, the National Advisory Council on Environmental Policy and Technology (NACEPT), an EPA advisory council, transmitted a report to EPA titled Environmental Protection Belongs to the Public: A Vision for Citizen Science at EPA outlining thirteen specific recommendations for EPA. (Learn more about the report, its genesis, and NACEPT, in this post, coauthored byShannon Dosemagen, Public Lab and Alison Parker, ORISE Fellow hosted by EPA.)

Tomorrow, January 11, 3-4pm ET, join some of the co-authors of the NACEPT report for a #CitSciChat, presented by Caren Cooper @CoopSciScoop and sponsored by @SciStarter.

Panelists include: 

Darlene Cavalier @scicheer and @SciStarter

Bridgett Luther @BridgettCLuther

Alison Parker @athousandflies

Post questions and/or weigh in on questions including:

In NACPET @EPA report, what are key take-home messages abt #CitizenScience?

How can @EPA best support #CitizenScience (big data) & #CommunityScience (small data)?

How can #CitizenScience support @EPA_research? How can #CitSci support regulatory role of @EPA?

What sort of #CitizenScience might @EPA @EPA_research hope to fund in future?

How much do #sensor innovations matter to future of @EPA #CitizenScience?

and more!

Join this critical conversation on Twitter by following #CitSciChat tomorrow between 3pm and 4pm ET.

NACEPT report image

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science
MORE ABOUT: citizen science, EPA, NACEPT
ADVERTISEMENT
  • OWilson

    Oy vey! Again with the photos of steam coming out of cooling towers!

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Darlene Cavalier

Darlene Cavalier is the founder of SciStarter and the founder of Science Cheerleader (an organization of more than 300 current and former NFL and NBA cheerleaders who are also scientists and engineers). Cavalier is a founding partner of ECAST (Expert and Citizen Assessment of Science and Technology), currently engaged in a Cooperative Agreement with NASA, a Professor of Practice at Arizona State University’s Consortium of Science, Policy and Outcomes, and a contributing editor at Discover Magazine.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+