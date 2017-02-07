Join us for a Citizen Science Day Webinar

WHAT: This free webinar, hosted by the Citizen Science Association, will present an overview of Citizen Science Day; illustrate highlights from 2016 (the inaugural year); provide a discussion of tools and resources to support events, projects, and regional meet-ups; spark ideas to add citizen science to existing events; and, in general, serve as a starting point for anyone interested in celebrating citizen science during Citizen Science Day 2017!
Our colleagues from the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles and California Academy of Sciences will wrap up the webinar with a brief tutorial on how to run a BioBlitz, as one popular example of a possible event you might consider leading or joining.
About Catherine Hoffman
Catherine Hoffman is science education enthusiast who sees citizen science as a way to engage people in the process of real science. She has contributed to a variety of science outreach endeavors in museums, classrooms, and aquariums as both an educator and program coordinator. She holds a Masters of Science from the University of British Columbia where she became passionate about connecting researchers with educators and students. You’ll find Catherine’s mark on SciStarter at our Twitter and Facebook pages where she helps promote projects, newsletters, and blogs. When she’s not tweeting, you can most likely find her at the beach in sunny Southern California.