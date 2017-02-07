Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Join us for a Citizen Science Day Webinar

By Catherine Hoffman | February 7, 2017 6:12 pm

 

citizen science day webinar

WHEN: February 8th 12-1pm EST

WHAT: This free webinar, hosted by the Citizen Science Association, will present an overview of Citizen Science Day; illustrate highlights from 2016 (the inaugural year); provide a discussion of tools and resources to support events, projects, and regional meet-ups;  spark ideas to add citizen science to existing events; and, in general, serve as a starting point for anyone interested in celebrating citizen science during  Citizen Science Day 2017!

Our colleagues from the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles and California Academy of Sciences will wrap up the webinar with a brief tutorial on how to run a BioBlitz, as one popular example of a possible event you might consider leading or joining.

Citizen Science Day 2017 runs from April 15th to May 20th and is presented by SciStarter in collaboration with the Citizen Science Association.

JOIN: Learn more and find out how to connect online here:  https://scistarter.com/project/16869-Citizen-Science-Day-Webinar

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science, Events
MORE ABOUT: Citizen Science Association, citizen science day, SciStarter, webinar
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Catherine Hoffman

Catherine Hoffman is science education enthusiast who sees citizen science as a way to engage people in the process of real science. She has contributed to a variety of science outreach endeavors in museums, classrooms, and aquariums as both an educator and program coordinator. She holds a Masters of Science from the University of British Columbia where she became passionate about connecting researchers with educators and students. You’ll find Catherine’s mark on SciStarter at our Twitter and Facebook pages where she helps promote projects, newsletters, and blogs. When she’s not tweeting, you can most likely find her at the beach in sunny Southern California.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+