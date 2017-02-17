Citizen Science in the City

Do you live or work in a city? Well, have we got the projects for YOU! Below, we highlight research projects in need of your help in cities. Find more projects on SciStarter to do now or bookmark your favorites for later!
Cheers!
The SciStarter Team
Snow Tweets
It’s easy to report snow fall in your city with Snow Tweets! Just Tweet your snow depth and location with #snowtweets. Bonus! You’ll help cryosphere scientists calibrate weather satellite data.
NASA has a database with almost half a million pictures taken by the astronauts on the International Space Station. Help create a map of cities at night to study light pollution by interpreting the photographs to determine, for example, if the camera was pointed at a city or the stars…while enjoying beautiful pictures taken from space.
Turn your smartphone into a sensor and measure sound exposure levels in your city. Create an open, geo-tagged Noise Pollution map in the process and help scientists track changes in phenology among other things.
Celebrate Citizen Science Day with the Philadelphia Science Festival and the National Park’s Every Kid in a Park effort, on Apr 27, 10-3. Make like Lewis & Clark and help create a census of plants, insects and birds all around the National Park! Make cloud observations to ground-truth NASA satellite data, learn why the Liberty Bell’s microbes were sent to the International Space Station, and more!
About Eva Lewandowski
Eva Lewandowski is a PhD candidate in the Conservation Biology Graduate Program at the University of Minnesota. She is part of the Monarch Lab, where she studies citizen science and conservation education. In her free time, she volunteers with environmental education and wildlife rehabilitation.