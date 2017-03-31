Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
BLOGS

«

Exploring Human Culture with Citizen Science

By Eva Lewandowski | March 31, 2017 10:15 am
unnamed (1)From art history to archaeology and beyond, citizen scientists are advancing our understanding of humanity, and you can help!  Below, we’ve selected five projects that explore various dimensions of human culture.  You can find more projects on SciStarter to do now or bookmark your favorites for later.
Cheers!
The SciStarter Team

Photo: CC BY SA
Crowdsource art descriptions
Use tags or keywords to help describe images of artwork. The more your tags match those of other Artigo players, the more points you receive. Your descriptions will contribute to the study of art history.
Location: Online

Photo: Myriad Sensor
Life as a mailed package
Next month, PocketLab’s sensors will be shipped around the world. The sensors will record data while in transit: temperature, humidity, pressure, and orientation. You can analyze the data or contribute data to explore exactly what happens when packages are shipped.
Location: Global

Predicting plans
We are always making plans, from what to make for dinner to how to save for retirement. Help cognitive scientists at Plan Prediction learn if an app can predict which plans people will favor – in ANY situation. Simply rate various plans online.
Location: Online

Photo: Digital Globe 2017
Global Xplorer
Archaeologists use satellite images to find and monitor ruins and dig sites. You can help by becoming a space archaeologist and document threats to ancient sites.
Location: Online

Photo:SERC
Environmental Archaeology
Work with scientists and students to excavate sites, preserve artifacts, and collect environmental data to understand the ways that people have changed the land over the past 200 years.
Location: Maryland

 

Citizen Science Day starts April 14th! Find an event near you!  Want more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 1100+ citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone!
CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science
MORE ABOUT: archaeology, art history, citizen science day, human culture
Citizen Science Salon

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Eva Lewandowski

Eva Lewandowski is a PhD candidate in the Conservation Biology Graduate Program at the University of Minnesota. She is part of the Monarch Lab, where she studies citizen science and conservation education. In her free time, she volunteers with environmental education and wildlife rehabilitation.

