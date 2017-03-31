Exploring Human Culture with Citizen Science

From art history to archaeology and beyond, citizen scientists are advancing our understanding of humanity, and you can help! Below, we’ve selected five projects that explore various dimensions of human culture. You can find more projects on SciStarter to do now or bookmark your favorites for later.
Crowdsource art descriptions
Use tags or keywords to help describe images of artwork. The more your tags match those of other Artigo players, the more points you receive. Your descriptions will contribute to the study of art history.
Next month, PocketLab’s sensors will be shipped around the world. The sensors will record data while in transit: temperature, humidity, pressure, and orientation. You can analyze the data or contribute data to explore exactly what happens when packages are shipped.
We are always making plans, from what to make for dinner to how to save for retirement. Help cognitive scientists at Plan Prediction learn if an app can predict which plans people will favor – in ANY situation. Simply rate various plans online.
