City Nature Challenge 2017: Get started with iNaturalist and SciStarter

April 14-18, 16 cities across the United States will participate in the City Nature Challenge by going outside to document species through the iNaturalist app! The widely anticipated event, brought to you by Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and California Academy of Sciences, also makes it easy for participants to earn credit for their iNaturalist observations through their SciStarter dashboards!
Are you organizing a City Nature Challenge?You can easily share these instructions for linking iNaturalist and SciStarter accounts with your participants.
Results will be shared on Earth Day, April 22, here.
Continue to track your contributions to iNaturalist and many other urban citizen science projects through your SciStarter dashboard!
The City Nature Challenge is the kickoff to Citizen Science Day, presented by SciStarter in collaboration with the Citizen Science Association. Find and participate in an event near you between April 14 and May 20.
City Nature Challenge Participating cities include:
