“Stream Selfies” Bridge Information Gap on Stream Health

Izaak Walton League Celebrates Citizen Science Month With Project To Document Streams Across America
By Danielle Donkersloot, Izaak Walton League Clean Water Program Director
Every American has the right to know whether the streams running through their backyards and neighborhood parks are safe. But there is an alarming lack of up-to-date information about water quality across the country. The Izaak Walton League’s “Stream Selfie” project will help bridge that information gap.
Stream Selfies will paint a picture of stream health across the country and connect citizen scientists with others who care about clean water. Anyone can get involved with the campaign! Simply snap a photo of a stream that’s important to you, answer a few key questions, and share the picture on our Stream Selfie website.
The League is proud to be partnering with SciStarter on this campaign. SciStarter is the place to find, join, and track contributions to citizen science projects. Through SciStarter, people across the globe can contribute to recreational science activities and formal research efforts.
With each photo, the League is creating a first-of-its-kind national map for individual volunteers and community organizations involved with stream monitoring. By putting this information in one place, we can highlight streams that are being monitored today and develop a national inventory of streams that need to be monitored in the future.
Are you interested in doing more to keep streams safe in your community? The Izaak Walton League has tips and tools to help you – from smart water use at home to stream monitoring in the community – no matter where you live or what level of experience you have.
