Spring into Citizen Science Day tomorrow! Hundreds of springtime opportunities await you

April is buzzing with citizen science you can do at hackfests, conferences, festivals, workshops, marches and more! Looking for family-friendly projects? Check this out. Below, we’ve selected three projects and two events we think you’ll love. You can find more projects and events on SciStarter to do now or bookmark for later. Bonus: Complete your SciStarter profile this month and we’ll send you a free pdf of The Rightful Place of Science: Citizen Science.
Cheers!
The SciStarter Team
Photo: Bumble Boosters
Queen Quest
Help track the phenology of bumble bees by finding and photographing queen bees. By uploading your photo, along with information on location and bee behavior, you can increase understanding these important pollinators.
Sixteen cities throughout the United States are challenged to get outside and observe wildlife. Find a participating city near you, then document and report your sightings of flowers, ants, mushrooms, and more!
The March for Science is a non-partisan event for individuals to show their support for science and participate in citizen science at the same time! On April 22, scientists and science supporters will march in Washington DC and in satellite marches across the country.
Citizen Science Day runs April 14th- May 20th! More than 100 events are listed on SciStarter. From BioBlitzes, to trainings, to hack-a-thons, there’s an event for you. Find an event on SciStarter. Crowd and Cloud is now streaming online. This four-part public television series explores citizen science, crowdsourcing, and mobile technology. Watch now.
Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
About Eva Lewandowski
Eva Lewandowski is a PhD candidate in the Conservation Biology Graduate Program at the University of Minnesota. She is part of the Monarch Lab, where she studies citizen science and conservation education. In her free time, she volunteers with environmental education and wildlife rehabilitation.