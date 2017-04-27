Help accelerate biomedical research from the comfort of your couch

Speed up Alzheimer’s research simply by clicking on video images that show clogged (or “stalled”) blood vessels. Scientists think stalled blood flow may contribute to Alzheimer’s and they need your help to identify stalls in short videos of (real!) ultrasound images. All ages are welcome to participate. You’ll view a brief tutorial before you get started.
Find and share biomedical citizen science resources through the National Institute of Health-supported CitSciBio. This hub is your source for resources, projects, references, methods and communities about biomedical citizen science research.
Humans still outperform computers at identifying complex shapes like neurons. Simply trace 3D images of brain neurons (on your computer) to shed light on how neuron structure influences brain function. Since Mozak launched in November, citizen scientists (like you!) have reconstructed neurons 3.6 times faster than earlier methods!
If you can read, you can help. With Mark2Cure you are trained to identify scientific concepts and mark, or annotate, those concepts in scientific literature. Help scientists find information they need to solve complex problems.
Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
About Jenny Cutraro
Jenny Cutraro is SciStarter’s producer of youth and family programming and co-managing editor of the SciStarter blog network. She comes to SciStarter from WGBH in Boston, where she created an award-winning collection of public engagement materials for the Emmy-nominated PBS KIDS program Plum Landing and for PBS Learning Media. An advocate of the children and nature movement, Jenny sees citizen science as a great way for people to get outdoors and connect with the nature they encounter every day. Follow her @curiousdaffoldil