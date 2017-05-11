Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Out-of-this-world citizen science just for you!

By Catherine Hoffman | May 11, 2017 4:00 pm
unnamed (1)You can be a space scientist!
Take photos of the upcoming solar eclipse, help map the surface of the moon, document seal populations from satellite images, and more! Here are out-of-this-world citizen science projects we think you’ll love. Find more projects and events on SciStarter, to do now or bookmark for later.
Cheers!
The SciStarter Team

Eclipse Megamovie
On August 21, 2017 across North America, you may have the chance to witness a total solar eclipse. This happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking the Sun’s light. Researchers need photos from across the eclipse path to make one megamovie! Some training and special photography equipment required.
Location: North America

Satellites Over Seals
Satellites in space are helping to map Weddell seal populations. You can help by viewing the images and tagging the images when you see seals. Researchers need to examine 300,000 images by June 2017, so now is the time to help!
Location: Online 

CosmoQuest

On CosmoQuest, you can help map the geologic features of other worlds. You’ll help NASA scientists map the scientifically interesting features in our Solar System. Check out all the current opportunities below.

BONUS: You can login to CosmoQuest using your SciStarter account.

CosmoQuest
Mars Mappers
Map the dunes, craters, and volcanos on Mars to help scientists look for possible areas of historic life and maybe even current life!
Location: Online

NASA
Moon Mappers
Our nearest rocky neighbor needs you to build a map to aid in future exploration.
Location: Online

CosmoQuest
Mercury Mappers
Look for evidence of high-speed collisions that have carved out chunks of Mercury’s surface to understand its tumultuous history.
Location: Online

CosmoQuest
Asteroid Mappers
Mapping the Asteroid Vesta is CosmoQuest’s most complicated project. Help by mapping craters, ejected debris and boulder fields.
Location: Online

Want more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 1100+ citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone!

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science, Space & Physics
MORE ABOUT: Asteroid Vesta, Mars, Mercury, seals, solar eclipse, space
CITIZEN SCIENCE
Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Catherine Hoffman

Catherine Hoffman is science education enthusiast who sees citizen science as a way to engage people in the process of real science. She has contributed to a variety of science outreach endeavors in museums, classrooms, and aquariums as both an educator and program coordinator. She holds a Masters of Science from the University of British Columbia where she became passionate about connecting researchers with educators and students. You’ll find Catherine’s mark on SciStarter at our Twitter and Facebook pages where she helps promote projects, newsletters, and blogs. When she’s not tweeting, you can most likely find her at the beach in sunny Southern California.

See More

