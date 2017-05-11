Out-of-this-world citizen science just for you!

Take photos of the upcoming solar eclipse, help map the surface of the moon, document seal populations from satellite images, and more! Here are out-of-this-world citizen science projects we think you’ll love. Find more projects and events on SciStarter, to do now or bookmark for later.
Eclipse Megamovie
On August 21, 2017 across North America, you may have the chance to witness a total solar eclipse. This happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking the Sun’s light. Researchers need photos from across the eclipse path to make one megamovie! Some training and special photography equipment required.
Satellites in space are helping to map Weddell seal populations. You can help by viewing the images and tagging the images when you see seals. Researchers need to examine 300,000 images by June 2017, so now is the time to help!
On CosmoQuest, you can help map the geologic features of other worlds. You’ll help NASA scientists map the scientifically interesting features in our Solar System. Check out all the current opportunities below.
BONUS: You can login to CosmoQuest using your SciStarter account.
CosmoQuest
Mars Mappers
Map the dunes, craters, and volcanos on Mars to help scientists look for possible areas of historic life and maybe even current life!
