Celebrate Pollinator Week with buzzing science just for you

Celebrate the bees, bugs, bats, birds, and more that help pollinate our plants. National Pollinator Week is June 19-25. Explore the buzzing science below to find a way to contribute to pollinator science this month. Find more projects and events on SciStarter, to do now or bookmark for later.
Cheers!
The SciStarter Team
Rich Hatfield
Bumble Bee Watch
When you see a buzzing bumble bee, snap a photo and upload to Bumble Bee Watch. You can learn to identify the bumble bees and help researchers improve conservation efforts of these bees across North America.
Interested in fluttering monarchs you see? Use the Monarch SOS app to identify monarchs in all life cycle stages and locate milkweed plants, the monarch larva’s host plant. This app will help you contribute better data to projects through Monarch Joint Venture.
Want more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 1100+ citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone! You can slo discover more citizen science for the month of June on the SciStarter Calendar.
Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
About Catherine Hoffman
Catherine Hoffman is science education enthusiast who sees citizen science as a way to engage people in the process of real science. She has contributed to a variety of science outreach endeavors in museums, classrooms, and aquariums as both an educator and program coordinator. She holds a Masters of Science from the University of British Columbia where she became passionate about connecting researchers with educators and students. You’ll find Catherine’s mark on SciStarter at our Twitter and Facebook pages where she helps promote projects, newsletters, and blogs. When she’s not tweeting, you can most likely find her at the beach in sunny Southern California.