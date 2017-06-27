Could you be a plant whisperer?

Take a moment to look at and listen to the plants around you. Are they blooming earlier than usual? Are they playing host to pollinators? Do you know their names? Summer is finally here and the plants in our yards, parks, and schools are probably in full bloom. Below we’ve highlighted four citizen science projects that help you help plants tell their stories. Find more projects and events on SciStarter, to do now or bookmark for later.
Cheers!
The SciStarter Team
CC-BY-SA
Pl@ntNet
Unsure of the name of the plants near you? With Pl@ntNet, you can snap a photo and let artificial intelligence do the rest. Plus scientists can use your photo to track plant health and locations (including the location of invasive species).
Use the free iNaturalist app to map pollen and nectar sources in Pueblo County, CO. You’ll help identify and map the flower species that local bees visit. Add your iNaturalist user name to your SciStarter account settings to earn credit for your contributions in your SciStarter dashboard!
You can help monitor plant species in 1km square areas throughout the United Kingdom. Learn how to find a monitoring site near you and then join others to document local biodiversity…get to know your plant neighbors!
Want more citizen science? Discover more citizen science for this summer on the SciStarter Calendar. Also, check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 1100+ citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone!
Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
About Catherine Hoffman
Catherine Hoffman is science education enthusiast who sees citizen science as a way to engage people in the process of real science. She has contributed to a variety of science outreach endeavors in museums, classrooms, and aquariums as both an educator and program coordinator. She holds a Masters of Science from the University of British Columbia where she became passionate about connecting researchers with educators and students. You’ll find Catherine’s mark on SciStarter at our Twitter and Facebook pages where she helps promote projects, newsletters, and blogs. When she’s not tweeting, you can most likely find her at the beach in sunny Southern California.