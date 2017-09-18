Sweet Citizen Science for National Honey Month

“For bees the flower is the fountain of life. For flowers, the bee is the messenger of love.”
-Kahlil Gibran
In honor of National Honey Month we’ve highlighted a few citizen science projects you can do to help us better understand our buzzing friends the bees. From honey bees to bumble bees, there’s something for everyone.
Bumble Bee Watch
Rich Hatfield
Have you ever wondered what species of bumble bees live in your neighborhood? Start your own virtual bumble bee collection by sharing photos of bees and experts will help you identify them! You may be the person that locates a new population of a rare bumble bee species!
Many species of bees make their homes underground, right beneath our feet! But we don’t know a lot about these particular bees. By studying the germs (pathogens) underground dwelling bees carry, we can better understand how to help them.
Chasing bees through fields of flowers is a great way to spend a few hours. Several species of bumble bees appear to be declining but more information is needed to better understand where, when and why. Join a Minnesota Bumble Bee Survey to help figure out what’s happening with bumble bees.
What kind of water do bees prefer? What kind of water makes for the best honey production? By taking pictures of bees visiting water you can help answer these and other questions about bees, water, and honey.
Did you know that bees are out collecting pollen, even in the fall? Taking pictures of bees and the flowers they’re collecting nectar from or pollinating can help researchers better understand bee behavior.
