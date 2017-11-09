Citizen Science + Science Centers

November 10th is World Science Day, presented by UNESCO, AND Science Museum Day, presented by the International Science Center.
To celebrate, SciStarter’s editors have selected six citizen science projects organized by science centers. You can do several of these from the comfort of home.
Thank you for making the world a better place.
Peace,
The SciStarter Team
GLOBE Observer App: Mosquito Habitat Mapper
GLOBE
The mosquito is the most dangerous animal in the world. Use this free app to help scientists locate and map locations of mosquito breeding sites, and get points for decommissioning container habitats so that mosquito larvae don’t develop into adult disease vectors. Help stop them in their tracks by collecting and sharing critical data for scientists and health officials worldwide. This is project was selected as the global experiment of Science Museum Day!
Miniature Lives Magnified: Lice of the Open Oceans
Natural History Museum
Parasitic lice live on the outside of their bird and mammal hosts and are frequently used as a model to study co-evolutionary processes (the process that occurs when two species influence each other during evolution). Transcribe information from the labels of 70,000+ slides from the Natural History Museum London’s parasitic louse collection and make it available to researchers worldwide.
Science, history, art, culture. Get a peek at historical documents and collections from the Smithsonian by transcribing documents into computer readable records. You’ll be creating new learning opportunities and facilitating research for audiences worldwide!
Visit the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and help determine the relationships between genetics and taste! You can be a participant in the study by leaving a cheek swab. Or if you live in Denver, you can apply to be a volunteer citizen scientist with the project. Volunteers collect data from Museum guests during enrollments, process and prepare samples and more.
The South Carolina Aquarium is on a mission to track and remove plastics and other types of litter from both terrestrial and marine habitats throughout South Carolina. You can help! Gather your friends, round up litter and report your findings to the aquarium.
To see a dragonfly swarm, you have to be in the right place at the right time. Because seeing a swarm often happens by chance, researchers at the North Carolina State Museum of Natural Sciences need your help to document them. Learn what to look for the next time you encounter a dragonfly swarm so you’ll be ready to report it!
Discover more summertime citizen science on the SciStarter calendar. Did you know your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects? Complete your profile to access free tools. Want even more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 1100+ citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone!
Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
About Sarah Newman
I stumbled into citizen science over a decade ago and have been immersed in it ever since. I'm currently a Research Associate at Colorado State University's Natural Resource Ecology Lab, working with the international citizen science platform CitSci.org. I enjoy learning about new citizen science developments working with SciStarter. You can also find me musing about citizen science at ACitizenScienceLife.com.