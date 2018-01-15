SciStarter’s Top 10 Projects of 2017 are here!

Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
By lshell | January 15, 2018 2:08 pm

 

What a year it has been! We now have more than 50,000 active members participating in over 1,700 projects on SciStarter. We can’t wait to see what 2018 brings.

From neurons to whales and everything in between, the 2017 Top 10 Projects are as varied and diverse as their participants. Thanks for making it such a successful year for citizen science.

This list, in no particular order, is based on the 10 projects with the most page views on SciStarter *and* the most “joins”.

Cheers!
The SciStarter Team

 

Stream Selfie
Stream Selfie

Whether it’s on a hike or visiting your neighborhood stream, snap a picture to help preserve the health of your stream. Help Stream Selfie record the status of over 100,000 streams in North America by snapping a #StreamSelfie.
Get started!
Location: North America

 

 

EyeWire
EyeWire
Have you ever met an enthusiastic group of video game playing citizen scientists intermittently shouting, “FOR SCIENCE!”? Join hundreds of thousands of other players, if you haven’t already, to help map the 3D neural network of the human brain with an engaging video game.
Location: Online Only

 

Orcasound: listen for whales
Beam Reach CC-NC-SA
Hear something funny underwater? Listen to the unique songs of endangered Pacific Northwest killer whales to help identify human-created sounds, which put whales in danger.
Location: Global

 

ISeeChange

ISeeChange.org
  
With just your cell phone, you can help NASA ground truth what they can’t see from satellites to report what changes you see due to changes in climate and weather.  
Location: Online Only

 

Globe at Night
NASA

Take a step outside at night and look up. Can you see the Milky Way? Join the next Globe at Night campaign to keep track of light pollution to gain an understanding of the visibility of the night sky.
Location: Global

 

GLOBE Observer: Clouds
NASA_GLOBE
  
The sky has an above and a below. NASA has satellites zooming around above our planet, but your participation making cloud observations will help climate research. Your records of the changes in clouds will be used to verify NASA satellite imagery. 
Location: Global

 

Stall Catchers, by EyesOnALZ
Human Computation Institute
  
While there is no current treatment for Alzheimer’s, scientists have enough data to work towards an effective one in the next couple of years. Help researchers work through movies to determine if blood vessels in the brain are flowing or “stalled.” 
Location: Online Only

 

iNaturalist
iNaturalist
  
What was that bug you saw? Now you can find out with iNaturalist and record biodiversity at the same time. The app now employs computer-aided learning and AI to identify what’s in your picture and shares your observations with fellow naturalists and scientists around the world.  
Location: Global

 

Megamovie Maestros I
Igor Ruderman
  
Work together with other citizen science filmmakers to create the Eclipse Megamovie based on over sixty thousand images taken of the August 2017 total solar eclipse.  
Location: Online Only

 

Project Squirrel
Project Squirrel
  
Do all squirrels look the same to you? Did you know there were up to three different species climbing around your neighborhood? Count how may squirrels you see in your neighborhood to keep track of squirrel populations to better understand tree squirrel ecology.  
Location: Global

 

MLK Day of Service
MLK Day of Service
  
Consider doing citizen science as a service in your community: explore projects for #MLK & National Day of Service on SciStarter.com #MLKDay2018.  
 

 

Did you know your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects? Complete your profile to access this and other free tools.

 

Want even more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 1700+ citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone!

 

Seeking flu-related projects to feature in our next newsletter!

 

Email Jenny@SciStarter.com

 

Contact the SciStarter Team
Email: info@scistarter.com
Website: https://scistarter.com

 

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science, Environment, Health & Medicine, Living World, Mind & Brain, Space & Physics
MORE ABOUT: Alzheimer's, biodiversity, clouds, Eclipse, light pollution, NASA, neurons, squirrel, streams, Top Projects, whales
CITIZEN SCIENCE
Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
