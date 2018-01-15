SciStarter’s Top 10 Projects of 2017 are here!

What a year it has been! We now have more than 50,000 active members participating in over 1,700 projects on SciStarter. We can’t wait to see what 2018 brings.
From neurons to whales and everything in between, the 2017 Top 10 Projects are as varied and diverse as their participants. Thanks for making it such a successful year for citizen science.
This list, in no particular order, is based on the 10 projects with the most page views on SciStarter *and* the most “joins”.
Stream Selfie
Whether it’s on a hike or visiting your neighborhood stream, snap a picture to help preserve the health of your stream. Help Stream Selfie record the status of over 100,000 streams in North America by snapping a #StreamSelfie. Get started! Location: North America
EyeWire
Have you ever met an enthusiastic group of video game playing citizen scientists intermittently shouting, “FOR SCIENCE!”? Join hundreds of thousands of other players, if you haven’t already, to help map the 3D neural network of the human brain with an engaging video game.
The sky has an above and a below. NASA has satellites zooming around above our planet, but your participation making cloud observations will help climate research. Your records of the changes in clouds will be used to verify NASA satellite imagery.
While there is no current treatment for Alzheimer’s, scientists have enough data to work towards an effective one in the next couple of years. Help researchers work through movies to determine if blood vessels in the brain are flowing or “stalled.”
What was that bug you saw? Now you can find out with iNaturalist and record biodiversity at the same time. The app now employs computer-aided learning and AI to identify what’s in your picture and shares your observations with fellow naturalists and scientists around the world.
Do all squirrels look the same to you? Did you know there were up to three different species climbing around your neighborhood? Count how may squirrels you see in your neighborhood to keep track of squirrel populations to better understand tree squirrel ecology.
