Super Bowl Citizen Science Projects from the Science Cheerleaders!

If you’re in Philadelphia, you can photograph THE Eagles at the Super Bowl parade on Tuesday!! (Whoop, whoop! E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES!!)
Other great projects for Philadelphia Eagles fans include:
Philly TreeMap
Add basic information about a tree near you to the Philly TreeMap database and discover what tree it is and what its environmental and economic impact is to the region. Get started! Location: North America
NASA/GLOBE
NASA CloudApp
Even though It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia ;), help NASA ground-truth cloud observations with your phone. Use the app to take pictures and classify clouds above you. Get started! Location: Global
C-BARQ
Complete a questionnaire about your dog to help UPenn researchers learn more about canine behaviors. (This one’s for the Underdogs, of course!) Get started! Location: Global
Theresa, a former Patriots cheerleader with a degree in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry (she’s currently pursuing a PhD in Chemical Biology at Harvard) recommends…
You can do numerous projects in Massachusetts, but I recommend DeepEmoji, to help scientists at MIT (where I used to work!) understand more about Artificial Intelligence through emojis you Tweet… like all those happy faces we’ll be Tweeting on Sunday! 😀😃😄
Other recommendations for New England fans:
Volunteer Science
Participate in Northeastern University’s online games for social scientific research, from wherever you are! Get started! Location: Global
New England Basking Sharks Project
Share your sightings to help scientists monitor the local populations and their migration patterns of Basking Sharks. Get started! Location: Global
TreeVersity
Harvard Arboretum’s new online project needs your help to classify online plant images and help build a massive plant database. Get started! Location: Global
Meet the Science Cheerleaders
The Science Cheerleaders are current and former NFL and NBA cheerleaders pursuing STEM careers. More than 200 Science Cheerleaders playfully challenge stereotypes, inspire young women (including the nation’s 3 million youth cheerleaders) to consider STEM careers, and engage people from all walks of life in citizen science through SciStarter.
