Do Science With Your Loved Ones This Valentine’s Day!

By lshell | February 13, 2018 9:22 pm
ScienceConversationHeartTogether, you can participate in any of these projects centered around the heart, love and care.

Cheers!
The SciStarter Team

Health eHeart Study

Health eHeart Study 

Prefer to stay inside? Join 1 million participants in the Health eHeart Study to join the fight against heart disease.
Get started!
Location: Online Only
 

Rob Dunn Lab

Beats Per Life

What is the secret to a long life? Lots of heartbeats. The study of the number of heartbeats per lifespan for most species is underreported; help scientists pull together this vital information to gain an understanding about heart health and lifespan.
Location: Global
 

Nature Abounds

IceWatch USA 

Grab a parka and a picnic and take a hike with your loved ones. Report back to scientists on the ice that’s formed on your stream, lake or pond. From the time of the first snowfall to the last melted piece of ice, researchers at Nature Abounds are interested in the ice on your favorite body of water!
Get started!
Location: North America
 

Nature Abounds

Watch the Wild

Head outside and bring your camera to record the “wild” around you. Are the birds getting ready to build nests? Are the squirrels chasing each other around the trees? Your contributions to this project help scientists understand the changing ecosystem.
Location: North America
 

The Kinsey Institute

Kinsey Reporter

When scientists want to learn about human sexual behavior, they do it anonymously. Report, explore and visualize anonymous data about sex for the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction (KI) and the Center for Complex Networks and Systems Research (CNetS).
Location: Global
 

Chimp&See

Chimp&See

Chimpanzees are our closest living relatives and have some fascinating behaviors! Observe their eating, mating, or grooming with 7,000 hours of footage from 15 countries across Africa to help researchers better understand both chimpanzee behavior and cultural evolution.
Location: Global
 
Discover more citizen science on the SciStarter calendar. Did you know your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects? Complete your profile to access free tools. Want even more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 1700+ citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone!
CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science, Environment, Health & Medicine
CITIZEN SCIENCE
Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
