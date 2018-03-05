Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Fight the flu, then prepare for Citizen Science Day!

By lshell | March 5, 2018 4:46 pm

Fight the flu, monitor mouth microbes, and prepare for Citizen Science Day!

Flu Near You

How are you feeling? If you can answer that question, you can answer a very quick weekly survey to tell researchers if you’re feeling sick or not. This effort helps inform scientists on where the flu is around the world, check out the results on the map to see if the flu is, in fact, near you!
Location: Online Only

The Microbiome and Oral Health 

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco are seeking participants to help learn about the normal bacteria found in our mouths! Includes a free dental exam and monetary compensation.
Location: San Francisco, California

Citizen Science Day

Do you have plans for April 14th? Start planning your Citizen Science Day activities for the third annual holiday celebrating citizen science efforts everywhere.
Location: Global

SciStarter People Finder

Have you tried the new People Finder on SciStarter? If you’re organizing an event for Citizen Science Day, search for other citizen science project leaders in your area as well as connect with participants for recruitment!
Location: Global

SciStarter Calendar

Did you know that the SciStarter Calendar stays updated with upcoming citizen science events and projects? Whether you’re looking for inspiration for something to do for the day, why not make it a day for science?
Location: Global
CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science, Events
Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
+