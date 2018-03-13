Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Citizen Science Day is April 14. Add or discover events from around the world on SciStarter.

By Darlene Cavalier | March 13, 2018 6:43 pm

Citizen Science Day, presented SciStarter and the Citizen Science Association, is an annual event to celebrate and promote all things citizen science: amazing discoveries, incredible volunteers, hardworking practitioners, inspiring projects, and anything else citizen science-related!

Citizen Science Day is April 14. Hundreds of events will be held around the world and you can find them on SciStarter.

Organizing an event? Add your event, then use SciStarter’s People Finder to tell people about it. Here’s simple way to just add citizen science to any event. Find more ideas and resources on the Citizen Science Association’s website.

 CitSciDayLogo

 

Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Darlene Cavalier

Darlene Cavalier is the founder of SciStarter and the founder of Science Cheerleader (an organization of more than 300 current and former NFL and NBA cheerleaders who are also scientists and engineers). Cavalier is a founding partner of ECAST (Expert and Citizen Assessment of Science and Technology), currently engaged in a Cooperative Agreement with NASA, a Professor of Practice at Arizona State University’s Consortium of Science, Policy and Outcomes, and a contributing editor at Discover Magazine.

