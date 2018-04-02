What’s in your garden?

Here is a project you can do in your own back yard! Monitor your plants as the seasons change, particularly as blooms emerge. Record your observations online and help scientists keep track of how plants respond to changing climate.
Now is the time to start prepping your garden beds and sowing the seeds! When you’re planning your gardens, leave some extra room for pumpkins so you can help scientists identify which insects are pollinating and eating the plants.
Cabbage white butterflies are common invasive pests of gardens. These butterflies (technically caterpillars) feed on plants in the mustard family (like broccoli, cabbage and kale). Help scientists learn about how they adapt to new areas by collecting and sending in butterflies.
The spread of exotic earthworms have been quietly changing our native forests. You don’t have to live in the Great Lakes region to participate in this project! As you’re turning over soil, do an earthworm survey to help scientists determine the range of non-native earthworms.
Are you planning to attend the USA Science and Engineering Festival in Washington, D.C., the Cambridge Science Festival in MA, or the Philadelphia Science Festival in PA? Stop by the SciStarter booth to say hi!
We will demonstrate the following projects and provide new Citizen Science Kits with everything you’ll need to get started!
What if we told you that zombies are real? Well, that’s only half true; zombie flies are real, and infecting bees in North America. Scientists in California are trying to determine the range of zombie flies across North America. Learn how to help them.
For Citizen Science Day, members of the SciStarter team will be distributing kits for collecting face mites for scientists at the California Academy of Sciences. Your face mites can help tell the story of human migration across our planet!
The ants are starting to get much more active now that it’s warm! Help scientists learn about their diet preferences around the world; their choices will inform scientists on what food resources are available to ants throughout the year.
Discover more citizen science on the SciStarter calendar. Did you know your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects? Complete your profile to access free tools. Want even more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 1100+ citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone!
