BLOGS

«

What’s in your garden?

By lshell | April 2, 2018 5:29 pm

garden_collection_drawingOur SciStarter editors picked five projects you can do in your garden. Learn more about your garden while advancing important scientific research. Learn how, below.

AND….Citizen Science Day is April 14th! Find, join or host an event near you to celebrate the awesomeness of citizen science!

Cheers,
The SciStarter Team

PBB_300pxProject Budburst

Here is a project you can do in your own back yard! Monitor your plants as the seasons change, particularly as blooms emerge. Record your observations online and help scientists keep track of how plants respond to changing climate.

Get Started!

Natures_Notebook_Project_imageNature’s Notebook

Send your plant observations to the National Phenology Database. This allows scientists to keep track of the life cycles of plants and animals year after year.

Get Started!

LaurenNichols-20161202-IMG_0429The Great Pumpkin Project

Now is the time to start prepping your garden beds and sowing the seeds! When you’re planning your gardens, leave some extra room for pumpkins so you can help scientists identify which insects are pollinating and eating the plants.

Get Started!

Cabbage_white_-_aussiegall_FlickrPieris Project

Cabbage white butterflies are common invasive pests of gardens. These butterflies (technically caterpillars) feed on plants in the mustard family (like broccoli, cabbage and kale).  Help scientists learn about how they adapt to new areas by collecting and sending in butterflies.

Get Started!

iStock_000012211893SmallGreat Lakes Worm Watch

The spread of exotic earthworms have been quietly changing our native forests. You don’t have to live in the Great Lakes region to participate in this project! As you’re turning over soil, do an earthworm survey to help scientists determine the range of non-native earthworms.

Get Started!

IMG_3156Meet the SciStarter Team!

Are you planning to attend the USA Science and Engineering Festival in Washington, D.C., the Cambridge Science Festival in MA, or the Philadelphia Science Festival in PA? Stop by the SciStarter booth to say hi!

We will demonstrate the following projects and provide new Citizen Science Kits with everything you’ll need to get started!

Get Started!

beeZomBee Watch

What if we told you that zombies are real? Well, that’s only half true; zombie flies are real, and infecting bees in North America. Scientists in California are trying to determine the range of zombie flies across North America. Learn how to help them.

Get Started!

face-mite-sem-usdaMeet Your Mites

For Citizen Science Day, members of the SciStarter team will be distributing kits for collecting face mites for scientists at the California Academy of Sciences. Your face mites can help tell the story of human migration across our planet!

Get Started!

ant-picnic-lessonAnt Picnic

The ants are starting to get much more active now that it’s warm! Help scientists learn about their diet preferences around the world; their choices will inform scientists on what food resources are available to ants throughout the year.

Get Started!

CitSciDayLogoFind A Citizen Science Day Event Near You!

Mark your calendars! Citizen Science Day, presented by SciStarter and the Citizen Science Association, is April 14, 2018! Plan your day by checking out events near you using the SciStarter Citizen Science Day event finder.  Are you looking for free resources to help you host an event? The Citizen Science Association is your go-to source!

Get Started!

Discover more citizen science on the SciStarter calendar. Did you know your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects? Complete your profile to access free tools. Want even more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 1100+ citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone!

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science
CITIZEN SCIENCE
