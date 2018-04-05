Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Meet the successful women playfully challenging stereotypes about cheerleaders and scientists.

By Arvind Suresh (Editor) | April 5, 2018 6:42 pm

Members of the “Science Cheerleaders” team perform at USA Science & Engineering Festival and help families contribute to citizen science research.

2, 4, 6, 8, equals…20!  Learn science and math when the Science Cheerleaders perform at the USA Science & Engineering Festival this weekend. Science Cheerleaders aren’t just cheering for and about STEM,  they’re real-life scientists and engineers.

The Science Cheerleaders are also current and former NFL, NBA, and college cheerleaders pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). They playfully challenge stereotypes, inspire young women to consider careers in STEM, and engage people from all walks of life in real scientific research through SciStarter.

A dozen Science Cheerleaders from across the country will perform science-themed routines at the USA Science and Engineering Festival at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. They will talk to kids about their dual careers as scientists and professional cheerleaders, sign autographs on their personalized trading cards, demonstrate cheers and stunts from their Science of Cheerleading ebook, and lead citizen science activities selected from SciStarter.  See them on Saturday, April 7, 10:30 – 10:50 a.m. and Sunday, April 8, 12:10 – 12:30 p.m. on Stage C.

Two important STEM career paths will be highlighted as students try out new Science Cheerleader STEM activities created by the Science Cheerleaders:

  • Coding and Computer Engineering: Learn a little about how computers work using binary code. Apply your knowledge by decoding a puzzle. Then, use binary code to make a necklace that spells your name. Check out the profiles of Science Cheerleaders who are computer engineers!
  • Health & Medicine: How does the heart work? How do you monitor heart rates, and what’s the significance of low or high heart rates? Use a stethoscope to learn more while performing cheers and seeing the effects of activity on pulse. Find profiles of Science Cheerleaders who are surgeons.

These guided activities and conversations with the Science Cheerleaders are available on Saturday, April 7, 1 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, April 8, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., both in Room 157.

Science Cheerleaders at USASEF (Follow the links for Q&A with each person):

Candess: Washington Redskins; B.S. Computer Science

Heather: Washington Redskins Ambassador; Ph.D. Neuroscience

Theresa: New England Patriots; Ph.D. student, Chemical Biology

Angela: Drexel U. Dragons Alumna; M.S. Student, Biomedical Engineering

Beverly: Drexel U. Dragons Alumna; Biomedical Engineer

Colleen: Bay Area Shuckers Alumna; B.S. and M.S. Fire Protection Engineering

Felicia: Miami Dolphins Alumna; M.S. and Ph.D., Clinical Psychology

Hilary: Colgate University Alumna; Ph.D. Molecular Pharmacology and Physiology

Janel: St. Louis University Alumna; M.S. Meteorology, B.S. Geography

Lauren: Washington Wizards & Washington Redskins Alumna; B.A. Math & Economics

Margaret: Baltimore Blast Alumna; Ph.D., Chemistry

MaryCarolyn: Washington Redskins Alumna; Statistician

Megan: Washington Redskins Alumna; B.S. Computer Engineering

Melissa: Tennessee Titans Alumna; B.S. Neuroscience

Regina: Washington Redskins Alumna; M.D. and J.D.

Samantha: Arizona Cardinals Alumna; B.S.E. Engineering Management

Wendy: Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, & Atlanta Falcons Alumna: Ph.D, Biomedical Engineering

Families are encouraged to see the performance, participate in the activities, and meet the Science Cheerleaders in person. They are certain to inspire young ladies to think about working hard to achieve their own goals – and having fun along the way.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Uncategorized
MORE ABOUT: citizen science, NFL Cheerleaders, USA Science and Engineering Festival
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Arvind Suresh (Editor)

Arvind Suresh has a Master's degree in Cell Biology and Molecular Physiology from the University of Pittsburgh and a Bachelors degree in Biotechnology from PSG College of Technology, India. He is also an information addict, gobbling up everything he can find on and off the internet. He enjoys reading, teaching, talking and writing science, and following that interest led him to SciStarter. Outside the lab and the classroom, he can be found behind the viewfinder of his camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+