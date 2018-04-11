Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Link to recorded webinar: “Citizen Science in Libraries: Fostering Community Connections on Citizen Science Day and Beyond”

By Arvind Suresh (Editor) | April 11, 2018 12:30 am

citizen science day logoAre you interested in citizen science? Are you looking for new ways to engage with your community members, and would you like to encourage science discovery with more of your users? If you answered yes to any of the above, then check out this exciting recorded webinar featuring Darlene Cavalier, professor of practice at Arizona State University and the founder of SciStarter, a citizen science database and platform. Darlene describes several citizen science projects in public libraries in Arizona that are part of an Institute for Museum and Library Services grant, and she shares resources and information to spark ideas for your library.

Citizen science enables people from all walks of life to engage in formal and informal research to advance fields spanning astronomy to zoology.This recorded webinar, hosted by the National Network of Libraries of Medicine, and the National Institutes of Health, featuring Arizona State University Libraries and SciStarter, provides a general overview of citizen science, highlights recent activities to support libraries as community hubs for citizen science, and showcases free resources available to librarians who want to jump in now by promoting citizen science at libraries leading up to, during, and after Citizen Science Day on April 14th.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Uncategorized
MORE ABOUT: citizen science day, IMLS, Libraries
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Arvind Suresh (Editor)

Arvind Suresh has a Master's degree in Cell Biology and Molecular Physiology from the University of Pittsburgh and a Bachelors degree in Biotechnology from PSG College of Technology, India. He is also an information addict, gobbling up everything he can find on and off the internet. He enjoys reading, teaching, talking and writing science, and following that interest led him to SciStarter. Outside the lab and the classroom, he can be found behind the viewfinder of his camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+