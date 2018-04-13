Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Your Research Mission for Citizen Science Day…

By Arvind Suresh (Editor) | April 13, 2018 11:37 am

Your Research Mission iconWe’re kicking off Citizen Science Day with a mission for you. SciStarter is challenging you to join and participate (at least once) in any three SciStarter Affiliate projects listed here between April 14 and May 14. Complete your mission and you’ll earn a SciStarter certificate. Keep on participating during Citizen Science Days and you’ll be eligible to become one of the top three mission contributors to win some swag and be connected with of one the scientists you helped!

Will you choose to accept your mission?  Join SciStarter and get started here: https://scistarter.com/dashboard/mission/citsciday

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science
MORE ABOUT: citizen science day
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Arvind Suresh (Editor)

Arvind Suresh has a Master's degree in Cell Biology and Molecular Physiology from the University of Pittsburgh and a Bachelors degree in Biotechnology from PSG College of Technology, India. He is also an information addict, gobbling up everything he can find on and off the internet. He enjoys reading, teaching, talking and writing science, and following that interest led him to SciStarter. Outside the lab and the classroom, he can be found behind the viewfinder of his camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+