Perfect your weighing and measuring skills with these projects!
Whether you’re a fan of imperial or metric, this past Sunday was the day to celebrate the way we measure our surroundings. What better way to celebrate a day dedicated to measurement than to participate in a citizen science project where you weigh (or measure) something for science? We’ve pulled together some special projects that ask you to do just that: weigh or measure something in your kitchen, yard or the galaxy!
Cheers!
The SciStarter Team
Sourdough for Science
What’s behind the magic of sourdough bread? Create your own sourdough starter over the course of 10 days following detailed instructions and collect data along the way. Scientists are interested in how different flours contribute to the “microbial zoo” that makes a sourdough starter successful, and how they affect bread flavor and texture. Great for classrooms, home bakers or the genuinely curious!
CoCoRaHS
If it’s falling from a cloud, you should measure it with this project! The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network encourages you to use low cost measurement tools to measure precipitation. These data are then used by the National Weather Service and meteorologists.
New Year, New Bread
Did you know that different sourdough starters make different breads, even when based on the same recipe? Help scientists visualize the difference! Bake sourdough bread using a common recipe and make some art while you’re at it! Who knew citizen science could be so delicious?
A Tree’s Life
Tree bands measure how much the trunk of a tree grows over time. Monitor the growth of a Red Maple tree in your yard to help scientists learn how climate and urbanization affect tree growth and health.
Volunteer Monthly Monitoring
Measure the trends in water quality along the Charles River Watershed by collecting a monthly water sample with a partner. Volunteers also collect information about water temperature and depth.
Planet Four
This project takes you to the surface of Mars where you can measure features on the surface of the planet! The majority of these images have not been seen by humans and the information you provide helps scientists better understand the climate of Mars.
Discover more citizen science on the SciStarter calendar. Did you know your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects? Complete your profile to access free tools. Want even more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 1100+ citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone!