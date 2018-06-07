Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
By cnickerson | June 7, 2018 1:03 am

SciStarter logo

Have you accepted Your Research Mission yet?

SciStarter is challenging you to a special mission to join and participate (at least once) in any three of these SciStarter Affiliate projects. Complete your mission and you’ll earn a SciStarter certificate. Keep on participating and you’ll be eligible to become one of the top three mission contributors to win some swag and be connected with of one the scientists you helped!

Cheers!
The SciStarter Team

Stream Selfie

Take a walk, find a stream and snap a selfie with it! Stream Selfie asks that you snap a picture of your local stream to help researchers map streams across the country, and then start testing the waters!

Location: United States

Get Started!

Stall Catchers, by EyesOnALZ

Play a game to save lives and make a difference in medical research. Today there is no cure for Alzheimer’s; let’s help change that. Report stalls, clogged blood vessels, in movies of mice’s brains to speed up Alzheimer’s research.

Location: Online Only

Get Started!

Project Squirrel

Do all squirrels look the same to you? Did you know there were up to three different species climbing around your neighborhood? Count how may squirrels you see in your neighborhood to keep track of squirrel populations to better understand tree squirrel ecology.

Location: Global

Get Started!

Ant Picnic

The ants are starting to get much more active now that it’s warm! Help scientists learn about their diet preferences around the world; their choices will inform scientists on what food resources are available to ants throughout the year.

Location: Global

Get Started!

Globe at Night

Did you know that 80% of North Americans can no longer see the Milky Way from their homes due to light pollution? Follow Orion’s Belt across the sky as you report on the brightness of the night sky just above your head.

Location: Global

Get Started!

Discover more citizen science on the SciStarter calendar. Did you know your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects? Complete your profile to access free tools. Want even more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 1100+ citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone!

 

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Astronomy, Citizen Science, Environment, Health & Medicine, Mind & Brain
MORE ABOUT: Alzheimer's, ants, astronomy, squirrel, stargazing, stream selfie
CITIZEN SCIENCE
Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About cnickerson

In addition to being the co-co-Managing Editor of SciStarter syndicated blog network, Caroline Nickerson is a Master of Public Policy student at American University with a focus on environmental and climate change policy. She is passionate about science communication in the policy space and engaging citizens and voters.

