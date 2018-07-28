Celebrate summer with citizen science!
Search for the Rusty Patched bee, track flood impacts, or use your surfboard as a water quality sensor.
Planning a trip to the beach, a park, or a campsite? Here are six ways to contribute to real science while enjoying the lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer.
Surfrider Foundation Blue Water Task Force
Collect water samples at beaches, bays and ponds to monitor water quality and ensure that beaches are safe for recreation. Whether you’re in Maui or Puerto Rico, there is likely a project at your favorite beach.
Location: Global
Smartfin
Smartfin is a surfboard fin with sensors that measure certain ocean parameters! If you use a Smartfin while surfing, you raise awareness of ocean health while collecting data about climate change impacts ocean health.
Location: Global
Adventure Scientists
Seeking adventurers! Contribute to science by collecting data for conservation partners in remote locations.
Location: Global
The Search for the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee
Headed for a hike on the Appalachian Trail? Keep an eye open for the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee, considered a keystone species which fills important ecosystem roles.
Location: Southern Appalachia, United States
North Carolina King Tides Project
Help the coastal communities of North Carolina record and track changes in water levels by photographing high water and flood events! This data will inform community planning and spread awareness of local flooding impacts.
Location: North Carolina, United States
Grunion Greeters: Citizen Science on the Beach
Monitor local beaches and collect information during grunion runs for this vulnerable species of fish. Submit a report of sightings or non-sightings, all data are important for this project.
Location: California, United States
“Think Like A Citizen Scientist”
Darlene Cavalier will be in Dallas to participate in the Discovery Channel’s Virtual Field Trip featuring the Girl Scouts Think Like a Citizen Scientist Journey through SciStarter!
