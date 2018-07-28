Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
BLOGS

«

Celebrate summer with citizen science!

By lshell | July 28, 2018 4:26 pm

35008202372_304a290485_hSearch for the Rusty Patched bee, track flood impacts, or use your surfboard as a water quality sensor.

Planning a trip to the beach, a park, or a campsite? Here are six ways to contribute to real science while enjoying the lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer.
Cheers!
The SciStarter Team

407573_10151229069603419_82863296_n

Surfrider Foundation Blue Water Task Force

Collect water samples at beaches, bays and ponds to monitor water quality and ensure that beaches are safe for recreation. Whether you’re in Maui or Puerto Rico, there is likely a project at your favorite beach.
Location: Global

 

SmartfinSmartfin

Smartfin is a surfboard fin with sensors that measure certain ocean parameters! If you use a Smartfin while surfing, you raise awareness of ocean health while collecting data about climate change impacts ocean health.
Location: Global

 

Adventurers_and_Scientists_for_ConservationAdventure Scientists

Seeking adventurers! Contribute to science by collecting data for conservation partners in remote locations.
Location: Global

 

31732548_10214908085031816_1284612666555367424_o_1The Search for the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee

Headed for a hike on the Appalachian Trail? Keep an eye open for the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee, considered a keystone species which fills important ecosystem roles.
Location: Southern Appalachia, United States

 

september-21-beaufort-boat-house-2North Carolina King Tides Project

Help the coastal communities of North Carolina record and track changes in water levels by photographing high water and flood events! This data will inform community planning and spread awareness of local flooding impacts.
Location: North Carolina, United States

 

GrunionGreetersbySusanHicksGrunion Greeters: Citizen Science on the Beach

Monitor local beaches and collect information during grunion runs for this vulnerable species of fish. Submit a report of sightings or non-sightings, all data are important for this project.
Location: California, United States

 

GirlScouts“Think Like A Citizen Scientist”

Darlene Cavalier will be in Dallas to participate in the Discovery Channel’s Virtual Field Trip featuring the Girl Scouts Think Like a Citizen Scientist Journey through SciStarter!

 

Did you know your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects? Complete your profile to access this and other free tools. It’s also how we match you with the best projects near you.
Contact the SciStarter Team
Email: info@scistarter.com
Website: https://scistarter.com
CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science, Conservation, Environment
MORE ABOUT: Bumble Bee, citizen science, climate change, fish, flood, Girl Scouts, surfing
CITIZEN SCIENCE
Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
See More

