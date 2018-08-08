Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Discover real science projects you can contribute to in your browser’s new tab!

By Arvind Suresh (Editor) | August 8, 2018 9:19 am

Featured on Product Hunt!

Help a Scientist helps you discover real citizen science projects from SciStarter you can contribute to in your browser’s new tab!

Discover ways to advance science in your new tab. Help a Scientist replaces the new tab of your browser with an opportunity to participate in a citizen science project.

Each time you refresh the page or open a new tab, there will be a new fun task waiting for you. If something catches your eye, simply clicking the button will take you to the SciStarter page to tell you exactly how to contribute to the project.

Your contribution may help real researchers obtain real results!

Get the free extension here and stay tuned for a profile about the 17-year-old creator of Help a Scientist!

 

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science
MORE ABOUT: browser extension, citizen science
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Arvind Suresh (Editor)

Arvind Suresh has a Master's degree in Cell Biology and Molecular Physiology from the University of Pittsburgh and a Bachelors degree in Biotechnology from PSG College of Technology, India. He is also an information addict, gobbling up everything he can find on and off the internet. He enjoys reading, teaching, talking and writing science, and following that interest led him to SciStarter. Outside the lab and the classroom, he can be found behind the viewfinder of his camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+