Save the Date: Citizen Science Day returns on April 13, 2019

By Catherine Hoffman | August 31, 2018 10:47 am

SciStarter, the Citizen Science Association, and the Citizen Science Day Working Group are excited to announce Citizen Science Day on Saturday, April 13, 2019! The fourth annual Citizen Science Day celebrates and raises awareness about the amazing volunteers, projects, and scientific breakthroughs that are part of citizen science, encourages new people to get involved, and connects people to local events.

This is a logo for citizen science day

All organizations interested in citizen science, including museums, aquariums, nature centers, governmental agencies, universities, parks departments, and more, are invited to participate in the annual Citizen Science Day.

Your organization can celebrate citizen science in many ways:

  • Host a program on or around April 13 to increase awareness of citizen science or help people easily discover and participate in citizen science. Past examples include citizen science meet-ups, online transcription challenges, citizen science hikes, BioBlitzes, hack-a-thons, festivals, and more.
  • Conduct outreach for your citizen science projects and recruit volunteers with an open house or training events.
  • Highlight your standout citizen scientists by recognizing their contributions.
  • Promote citizen science through your social media platforms to help bring awareness about the breadth and depth of projects and the many ways to become a citizen scientist.
  • Launch that citizen science project you’ve been waiting to get started.
    Convene a regional meeting of citizen science practitioners, scientists, land managers, and local government to exchange ideas and activate broader impacts for citizen science in your area.
  • Or come up with your own way to celebrate the day!

Also be sure to check in with the Citizen Science Day webpage on the Citizen Science Association site for more ideas, resources, and other helpful tips for celebrating and promoting citizen science on April 13!

Find past events to inspire you and then add your own to the SciStarter Citizen Science Day Calendar where thousands of  people will find it! SciStarter will share the events through syndicated partners including Discover Magazine, Astronomy Magazine, PBS, PLoS, National Science Teacher’s Association, Philly.com, Girl Scouts, and more!  You can also sign up for a SciStarter account to stay informed about Citizen Science Day.

We are excited to celebrate citizen science with you starting on April 13!

Share your excitement with #CitSciDay2019 on social media.

For more information about Citizen Science Day, contact the task force:

Interested in supporting Citizen Science Day? We’re actively looking for funders and sponsors. Contact us for more information.

catherineCatherine Price

Catherine was the project manager with the development of SciStarter 2.0. She loves finding new ways to connect the public to science through education. Catherine received her Bachelor’s in Zoology from Miami University and her Master’s of Science in Zoology from the University of British Columbia.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science, Event, News
MORE ABOUT: #CitSciDay2019, citizen science day, Event
Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Catherine Hoffman

Catherine Hoffman is science education enthusiast who sees citizen science as a way to engage people in the process of real science. She has contributed to a variety of science outreach endeavors in museums, classrooms, and aquariums as both an educator and program coordinator. She holds a Masters of Science from the University of British Columbia where she became passionate about connecting researchers with educators and students. You’ll find Catherine’s mark on SciStarter at our Twitter and Facebook pages where she helps promote projects, newsletters, and blogs. When she’s not tweeting, you can most likely find her at the beach in sunny Southern California.

