Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

SciStarter in the Classroom

By lshell | August 31, 2018 11:46 pm
Here are our picks of the week for educators and learners (and, really, aren’t we all life-long learners?). Each project includes lesson plans aligned to the Next Generation Science Standards.

 

Ooooooh! The school bell is about to ring. Here’s to a great year of learning and contributing to science.

 

Cheers!
The SciStarter Team

Students Discoverstudents_discover

Students Discover offers projects about that are sure to ignite students’ interest in science. With lesson plans and hands-on activities, these projects are a great fit for any classroom.
Location: Global

 

 

Cat Trackersecret_life

Learn about the secret life of your outdoor cat by using inexpensive GPS technology to track your cat’s every move! You can also compare your cat’s behavior to other cats in the Cat Personality Survey, an affiliated project.
Location: Global

 

 

Stream SelfiePhoto_Nov_04_1_05_59_PM_1

Take a walk, find a stream and snap a selfie with it! Stream Selfie asks that you snap a picture of your local stream to help researchers map streams across the country, and then start testing the waters!
Location: United States

 

 

Project Squirrelsquirell

Do all squirrels look the same to you? Did you know there were up to three different species climbing around your playground? Count how may squirrels you see during recess to keep track of squirrel populations to better understand tree squirrel ecology.
Location: Global

 

 

The Lost Ladybug Projectlost-ladybug-project-scista

Chances are if you have plants, you’ll have a ladybug or two! But, many native ladybug species in North America are in decline. Help study and protect these tiny critters by reporting any sightings, along with a photo, to this project.
Location: North America

 

 

Backyard Bark BeetlesBBB.jpg-large

With just a few inexpensive supplies, US students can construct a trap to monitor and catch bark beetles, some of which can have a devastating effect on forests and agricultural farms. The main trapping season is in spring but students are welcome to set traps throughout the year.
Location: United States

 

 

NOVA Labspromo-small-sun

NOVA offers a variety of projects, covering topics ranging from RNA to renewable energy to evolution. Videos, interactive websites, and online resources are all available for teachers.
Location: Global

 

 

Free webinars for Educatorsdesk-outside-320x180

BirdSleuth K-12, from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, is now offering a free webinar series designed to help educators connect students to nature and develop science skills through citizen science.
Online
Various dates and times

 

 

Upcoming Workshop for Citizen Science Project Organizers

Unknown

Practitioner Workshop for Deploying SciStarter Affiliate Tools To Support Strategic STEM Learning

Raleigh, NC
November 8-9, 2018

 

Did you know your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects? Complete your profile to access this and other free tools. It’s also how we match you with the best projects near you. Explore over 2000 other citizen science projects with our Project Finder!
Contact the SciStarter Team
Email: info@scistarter.com
Website: https://scistarter.com
CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science, Classroom, Education, Event, Events
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+