The future is here: Artificial Intelligence meets Citizen Science

By lshell | September 24, 2018 9:49 am
Artificial Intelligence Programming Robot Ai Ki

Put Artificial Intelligence to work for you in these five projects.

Need a little help identifying that mysterious bug you found? Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help! AI is transforming how citizen science gets done: from IDing species to crunching through massive amounts of data.

Still…AI is only part of the solution. Your help is needed to advance scientific research. Let’s get started with our editors’ picks of the week!

Cheers!
The SciStarter Team

Share your photos of nature through the iNaturalist app and record the biodiversity around you. In addition to teams of naturalists who will help ID what you posted, click “View suggestions” to have AI weigh in with identifications.

Location: Online Only

 

Teach AI about emotions and advance emotion research by reporting to researchers at MIT how you felt while writing your last three tweets.

Location: Online Only

 

Play online games to help scientists at the University of Pennsylvania identify languages and language features. Raise awareness about and contribute to language science.
Location: Online Only

 

Map and monitor urban and community trees, globally. Adding trees to the global map records environmental information and helps researchers quantify the social significance trees play within communities.
Location: Online Only

Between today and October 1, compete to receive a social media shout out from a NASA scientist by being among the top 10 citizen scientists to map land coverage near you. It’s easy! Just download the NASA Global Observer app, add “SciStarter” in the referral field, and get started!
September 22- October 1

Practitioner Workshop for Deploying SciStarter Affiliate Tools To Support Strategic STEM Learning
Raleigh, NC
November 8-9, 2018
Did you know your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects? Complete your profile to access this and other free tools. It’s also how we match you with the best projects near you.
Contact the SciStarter Team
Email: info@scistarter.com
Website: https://scistarter.com
CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science, Technology
MORE ABOUT: AI, artificial intelligence, citizen science, Emoji, iNaturalist, linguistics
CITIZEN SCIENCE
Citizen Science Salon

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
