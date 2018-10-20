Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Six Halloween Treats for Citizen Scientists

By lshell | October 20, 2018 12:10 pm

unnamedZombees and spiders and bats,
Oh MY!
Drag your bones over,
give these a TRY!

Our editors selected these six projects to enchant, haunt, and amaze you this Halloween!

Cheers!
The SciStarter Team

 

Frank-with-logoFrankenstein200

Frankenstein200 puts you in the middle of a story where Mary Shelley’s classic tale collides with modern science. Perform experiments, explore hidden areas of research, and assist a pair of young scientists as they unravel a mystery in a cutting-edge digital experience that just happens to advance social science research in the process!

Location: Global

Get Started! 

 

psychodid_Bertone_1Never Home Alone: The Wild Life of Our Homes

Record the arthropod biodiversity of your daily life! Photograph the insects and other animals to survey the arthropods that call your house “home”.

Location: Global

Get Started! 

bat-detectives-scistarterBat Detective

Want to study bats without venturing out into the dark of night? With this completely online project, you can do just that, by listening to bat recordings and classifying what you hear.

Location: Entirely Online

Get Started! 

 

where-is-my-spider-scistarterWhere is my spider?

This time of year spiders start to make their way inside. They might be adding some festive decorations to your porch or setting up shop in your basements, but now you can help scientists track the distribution of spiders around the world.

Location: Global

Get Started! 

LaurenNichols-20161202-IMG_0429The Great Pumpkin Project

Pumpkin, cucumber, and other cucurbit plants are grown and enjoyed all over the world, yet we know very little about the microbes and insects associated with them. Share pictures of insects on your cucurbit plants to help scientists learn more about the plant-insect relationships of these versatile fruits.

Location: Global

Get Started!

beeZomBee Watch

The grim Zombie Fly is parasitizing honey bees across North America and potentially spreading throughout the continent. Collect and observe bees in your area to see if they have been infected.

Location: North America

Get Started!

unnamedDiscovery Education & Girl Scouts present:

Learn more about citizen science for youth. This awesome video, produced by Discovery Education in collaboration with the Girl Scouts, features SciStarter’s Founder, Darlene Cavalier, and some of your favorite citizen science projects! Consider sharing it with educators, students, troops and your young pals.

Virtual Field Trip. This first-ever girl-led virtual field trip transports students on an adventure to the Girl Scouts’ STEM Center of Excellence in Dallas, TX where STEM comes alive in meaningful ways through citizen science!

View Now!

Discover more citizen science on the SciStarter calendar. Did you know your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects? Complete your profile to access free tools. Want even more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 3000+ citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone!

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science
MORE ABOUT: bats, citizen science, education, Featured Projects, insects, newsletter, videos
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Vilma D. Stutzman

    I am receiving $15000 per month by freelancing from convenience of my home and you can also do the same. In office work you dont get that freedom which you desire, therefore office job really sucks. On the other hand in Web-based earning, you have got the financial freedom to enjoy your time with your family members anytime you desire and go on trip together with them any month you would like. This is what I am doing> CABLINK.TUMBLR.COM

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+