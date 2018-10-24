Citizen Science in the Classroom: I See Change
Citizen science can be an excellent way to engage learners in the process of science and to address the Practices as outlined in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). In each issue of the National Science Teachers Association (NSTA) Journal, Science Scope, a citizen science project from the SciStarter Project Finder is featured!
In the October 2018 issue of Science Scope, I See Change is the featured citizen science project in our article “I See Change: Do You?” The overall theme of the October Science Scope issue is Critical Thinking Strategies, and the I See Change project provides an exemplary real world approach to foster students’ critical thinking skills in science.
Below is a brief overview of the I See Change Citizen Science Project, from the SciStarter Project Finder:
|Goal:
|Connecting communities to investigate weather and climate change
|Task:
|Share observations and questions to document climate and weather
|Where:
|Global, anywhere on the planet!
To learn more about I See Change and to get started today, check out this video clip from the I See Change Project’s Founder!
There are a multitude of ways to get involved in I See Change, such as investigations, stories, and sightings. In fact, each sighting submitted is synched to NASA data and contributes to the “bigger picture” of environmental change. Happy Exploring! Let us know what you observe and discover!
Jill Nugent works in higher education where she teaches and serves as an administrator in online STEM programs. Her undergraduate degree is from Texas A&M University and her master’s degree is in biological sciences where she studied animal behavior and conservation biology. She holds teacher certification in science and life science/biology and is a Ph.D. candidate at Texas Tech University where she is investigating locally engaged, globally connected citizen science. Jill authors a monthly citizen science column in the NSTA Journal, Science Scope and was a contributing author on the NSTA Press book, “Citizen Science: 15 Lessons That Bring Biology to Life”. Outside of teaching, writing, and engaging in citizen science projects, Jill enjoys volunteering with ManeGait, a therapeutic riding equestrian center in North Texas. You can connect with Jill on Twitter @ntxscied.