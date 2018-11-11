Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Five ways to engage in science near you…outside.

By lshell | November 11, 2018 9:00 am

unnamedSciStarter offers something for anyone who is curious or concerned about the natural world.

In this edition, we highlight Fall projects the Girl Scouts are doing all across the nation. But anyone can participate in these projects!

Girl Scouts USA and SciStarter have joined forces on the “Think Like a Citizen Scientist Journey” featuring a handful of curated projects (some are listed below) aligned with the Outdoor STEM badges. Find dozens of other Girl Scout-approved citizen science projects on SciStarter.

If you are a Girl Scout, it’s important to start your Journey from your Volunteer Toolkit. Learn more here.

Cheers!
The SciStarter Team

unnamed2ISeeChange

Did you know that cities are sometimes referred to as urban heat islands? They can be hotter that surrounding suburban or rural areas. How does climate and weather affect your surroundings? Recording your local environmental flooding and heat observations helps NASA track climate change.

Location: Global

Get Started!

unnamed (1)Ant Picnic

Help scientists learn about the diet preferences of ants around the world. Their choices will inform scientists on what food resources are available to ants throughout the year.

Location: Global

Get Started!

unnamed (2)Stream Selfie

Where else can you enjoy nature, observe streams in your town, and snap a selfie for science? Stream Selfie helps map streams across the United States to establish good locations for water testing.

Location: United States

Get Started!

unnamed (3)Nature’s Notebook

Send your plant observations to the National Phenology Database. This allows scientists to keep track of the life cycles of plants and animals year after year.

Location: North America

 

Get Started!

unnamed (4)Project Squirrel

Do all squirrels look the same to you? Did you know there are up to three different species climbing around your parks? Count how may squirrels you see to keep track of squirrel populations and better understand tree squirrel ecology.

Location: Global

Get Started!

unnamedDiscovery Education & Girl Scouts present “Girls Get STEM: Unleash Your Inner Citizen Scientist

Learn more about citizen science for youth. This awesome video, produced by Discovery Education in collaboration with the Girl Scouts, features SciStarter’s Founder, Darlene Cavalier, and some of your favorite citizen science projects! Consider sharing it with educators, students, troops and your young pals.

Virtual Field Trip. This first-ever girl-led virtual field trip transports students on an adventure to the Girl Scouts’ STEM Center of Excellence in Dallas, TX where STEM comes alive in meaningful ways through citizen science!

Get Started!

Discover more citizen science on the SciStarter calendar. Did you know your SciStarter dashboardhelps you track your contributions to projects? Complete your profile to access free tools. Want even more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 1100+ citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone!

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science, Classroom, Education, News
MORE ABOUT: Girl Scouts, newsletter, Outside
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+