A delightful menu of citizen science for Thanksgiving

Dig into this serving of Thanksgiving projects with friends and family.
This Thanksgiving, we are thankful for you, our outstanding community of citizen scientists and researchers.
Thank you for your efforts, big and small.
Happy Thanksgiving. Now, feast on these projects!
Cheers!
The SciStarter Team
This project is for our New England friends. Record sightings of female turkeys and their young to help biologists learn about the impacts of winter storms on turkeys in New Hampshire.
Location: New Hampshire, USA
This Thanksgiving it’s expected that new travel records will be set. Every place we go requires accurate mapping. Through this project, you will help verify online data for a National Map.
Location: Global
Feeling snowed-in and in want of something more exotic? Take this opportunity to count, identify and track giraffes on conservation field sites in Kenya. This work helps communities in Kenya save the giraffe from extinction.
Location: Online Only
How do your microbes impact your health? Help researchers study trillions of microbes in and on our bodies! Collect and compare your microbes to those of others.
Location: North America
Mmmmm. Mushrooms! After a rain storm the fungi that were laying dormant make themselves known. Record your observations about mushrooms to help expand their scientific exploration. Once you get started, you’ll notice mushrooms everywhere.
Location: Global
Help scientists discover the link between genetics and taste. It seems that everyone has different food preferences. This lab is looking to see if you taste whole wheat differently than other people based on your DNA.
Location: Global
Every year the monarch butterflies west of the Rocky Mountains migrate to the coast of California, where they spend the winter. If the air quality is safe for you to venture outside, check to see if these beautiful butterflies made it safely.
We are thinking of everyone in California enduring the terrible firestorms and residual smoke. Stay safe.
Location: California, USA
Researchers from North Carolina State University want to learn from you, and, in the process, help make SciStarter work better (for you!). The surveys are anonymous, and no personally identifiable information will be collected.
Please take a few moments to participate.
Discover more citizen science on the SciStarter calendar. Did you know your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects? Complete your profile to access free tools. Want even more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 3000+ citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone!