Give the gift of citizen science this year!

Pocket Lab
Want high dollar lab equipment for less than $100? Try the Pocket Lab — you can measure motion, acceleration, angular velocity, magnetic field, pressure, altitude, and temperature all connected to your phone using the Pocket Lab app! Save 10% by using the coupon code “SCISTARTER”
Location: Global
AirCasting AirBeam
AirCasting is an open-source, end-to-end solution for collecting, displaying, and sharing health and environmental data using your smartphone. The AirBeam is a palm-sized tool that can monitor your air for pollution.
Location: Global
Amino Labs #100Kbio Challenge
Amino Labs wants to create 100,000 bioengineers in 100 days! Bring the lab to your home with these cool kits involving genetic engineering and bio art! You can create bacterial art on petri plates and even preserve your work. Kits start at $10.
Location: Global
CoCoRaHS Equipment
Make it easier to measure rain, hail and snow to provide weather data to meteorologists with CoCoRaHS. They have official weather stations, rain gauges and even weather alert radios!
Location: North America
Globe at Night Sky Quality Meter
Measure the light of the night using the Sky Quality Meter. Following instructions on a related kit available through select libraries, you’ll track light pollution for the Globe at Night project.
Location: Global
Explore Biodiversity
Clip-on lenses for your cell phone make capturing high quality images of wildlife even easier! Following instructions on a related kit available through select libraries, you’ll upload your images into iNaturalist to get IDs and also contribute to measuring biodiversity in your neighborhood or while on vacation!
Location: Global
American Gut Home Sampling Kit
Make a donation to American Gut to receive a kit to learn more about what microbes make you unique. The kits will help researchers study the microbes in and on us, as well as allowing participants to compare their microfauna with others!
Location: United States of America
SETI Institute Swag
Support the SETI Institute citizen science project SETI@Home by purchasing from their gift shop. The proceeds support SETI@Home to search for intelligent life outside of Earth.
Location: Global
ZomBee Hunting Kit
Purchase a $15 kit with all of the items you need to participate in the Zombee Watch citizen science project. Set up the trap to learn where honeybees are being infected by Zombie Flies in North America. Email Erica@SciStarter.com to place your order.
Location: Global
