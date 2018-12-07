Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
A Year of Citizen Science Calendar: December

By cnickerson | December 7, 2018 3:10 pm

As a gift to the citizen science community, this holiday season, SciStarter created a beautiful citizen science calendar!

This calendar was developed with the help of a lot of people. The Citizen Science Association Listservand Jill Nugent compiled an awesome collection of events, and then Erica Chenoweth took this list and created a Google Calendar with even more citizen science prompts.

You can add to the Google Calendar whenever you wish, to any month in the year, by emailing Caroline Nickerson at CarolineN@SciStarter.com. Each month, Caroline will release a printable version of the calendar featuring some of the events from the Google Calendar.

The Google Calendar includes events from SciStarter’s Web Calendar (which syncs with SciStarter’s online Event Finder), but is separate from it because the Google Calendar includes general prompts for citizen science (like participating in bird projects on National Bird Day) in addition to specific events that can be found on SciStarter’s Web Calendar (like the Dissecting the Food Web Free Webinar).

We still urge you to post your specific event on SciStarter’s Web Calendar, because then you will be included in the Event Finder and can utilize the People Finder (to message participants about your event on the SciStarter platform). Also, your event will be cross-posted with the Google Calendar.

For more general ideas (for example, a New Moon or National Dog Day) that you want to tie-in to citizen science, email Caroline Nickerson about the the Google Calendar.

Note from SciStarter’s own Erica Chenoweth, an Alaskan and the key architect of the Google Calendar:

“Hey, everybody! Your resident Alaskan here. You might be wondering why the equinox event on the Google Calendar is on the 21st. That’s because I made the calendar from an Alaskan perspective. Although the word equinox refers to a date, the event that is responsible for it — the sun’s crossing of the celestial equator — occurs in a single moment. The moment is recorded in almanacs in Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) or Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). For an observer on a specific part of the globe to be prepared to celebrate the moment, that observer must convert GMT or UTC to the relevant local time. People in different time zones observe the sun’s passage at different local times. For some, the event occurs during the day while for others it occurs at night. I hope that clears things up! If you ever have questions about the timing of things, just ask!”

CATEGORIZED UNDER: calendar
MORE ABOUT: A Year of Citizen Science, Citizen Science Calendar
CITIZEN SCIENCE
Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About cnickerson

In addition to being the co-co-Managing Editor of SciStarter syndicated blog network, Caroline Nickerson is a Master of Public Policy student at American University with a focus on environmental and climate change policy. She is passionate about science communication in the policy space and engaging citizens and voters.

