12 Days of Christmasy Citizen Science
Our editors found 12 projects related to the 12 Days of Christmas jingle. Ok, some are a stretch, but we hope you enjoy our holiday edition!
On the 1st Day of Christmas, Trees Please gave to me:
A partridge in a pear tree when measuring air quality and tree health in Hamilton, Ontario.
Location: Ontario, Canada
On the 2nd Day of Christmas, the Wisconsin Turtle Conservation Program gave to me:
Two turtle doves to help turtles safely cross roadways.
Location: Wisconsin, USA
On the 3rd Day of Christmas, the Christmas Bird Count gave to me:
Three French hens to be counted during the 119th year of this project!
Location: North America
On the 4th Day of Christmas, Lingscape gave to me:
Four calling birds perched on the street signs being photographed for this linguistic study.
Location: Global
On the 5th Day of Christmas, the Golden Eagle Survey Project gave to me:
Five gold rings as bright as the feathers on these beautiful birds!
Location: Global
On the 6th Day of Christmas, Air Visual gave to me:
Six geese a-laying as I monitored air quality in my local park.
Location: Global
On the 7th Day of Christmas, Lake Observer gave to me:
Seven swans a-swimming in a lake while I monitored the health of its waters.
Location: Global
On the 8th Day of Christmas, the Milky Way Project gave to me:
Eight maids a milking in a beautiful images of faraway space.
Location: Global
On the 9th Day of Christmas, Project Implicit gave to me:
Nine ladies dancing with glee as they participated in this fun project on attitudes and beliefs.
Location: Online Only
On the 10th Day of Christmas, Colony B gave to me:
Ten lords a-leaping with joy at the chance to study microbes by playing a mobile game.
Location: Online Only
On the 11th Day of Christmas, Open Street Maps gave to me:
Eleven pipers piping in a parade as I mapped the streets in my city.
Location: Global
On the 12th Day of Christmas, Cyanomonitoring gave to me:
Twelve drummers drumming up support for protecting water quality by monitoring for cyanobacteria blooms.
Location: Global
