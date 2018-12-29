Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Five ways to integrate citizen science into your New Year’s Resolutions

By lshell | December 29, 2018 4:53 pm
new_years_fireworksHappy New Year! We resolve to make it easier than ever for you to discover and engage in research that needs you. Here are simple ways to integrate citizen science into your own resolutions.
Cheers!
The SciStarter Team

AndyWarhol_real-breadResolution 1: Bake

From the creators of the global Sourdough Project, wherein 500 people sent in sourdough starters from all over the world, we have New Year, New Bread.Share your sourdough successes with others and help scientists learn how breads baked from different sourdough starters can vary using a common recipe.
Location: Global

A_trees_life_smallResolution 2: Observe a Tree

The project A Tree’s Life keeps tabs on Red Maple trees as they grow throughout the years. Using a provided dendrometer, you can observe the growth of a tree in your own yard to learn how climate and urbanization affect tree growth and health.
Location: North America

healthy_lifestyle_4Resolution 3: Exercise

Join Infinome to discover the connection between nature and nurture related to your own fitness and health. Connect 23andMe to your fitness tracker with this project.
Location: Global

CIMG0306Resolution 4: Take More Pictures

Document changes in landscape and wildlife habitats, impacts of drought, flood and fire, with Field Photo Library. You’re not just capturing a beautiful image of a landscape; you’re recording important environmental data.
Location: Global

mark2cure_image_for_scistarter_copyResolution 5: Read More

If you can read this blurb, you can help move biomedical research forward. The citizen science project Mark2Cure asks participants to read scientific texts and identify key terms and relationships. This allows researchers to more accurately find the articles they need to support their research.
Location: Global

Discover more citizen science on the SciStarter calendar. Did you know your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects? Complete your profile to access free tools. Want even more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 3000+ citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone!

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science
MORE ABOUT: 2019, A Tree's Life, baking, bread, citizen science, exercise, Field Photo Library, Infinome, Mark2Cure, New Year New Bread, New Years, pictures, read biomedical research, reading, sourdough, trees
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+