Top 18 Projects of 2018 on SciStarter

By lshell | January 14, 2019 12:43 pm

d41586-018-07106-5_162194482018 was a great year for Citizen Science! More than 3,000 projects and events are now registered on SciStarter. There’s something for everyone, everywhere.

In this edition of the newsletter, we are honoring the Top 18 Projects of 2018: projects that our collective community shared, participated in, and loved.

Cheers!

The SciStarter Team

 

 

Cloud_Obs_-_FemiGLOBE Observer: Clouds

Look up and make cloud observations. Satellites can only see clouds from above, so your ground-truthed observations will be compared to satellite images to get a view from both above and below. Help NASA scientists predict droughts and floods in the process.

Get Started!

Location: Global

ant-picnic-lessonAnt Picnic

Help scientists learn about the diet preferences of ants around the world; their choices will inform scientists on what food resources are available to ants throughout the year.

Get Started! 

Location: Global

Photo_Nov_04_1_05_59_PM_1Stream Selfie

What better way to enjoy nature, observe streams in your town, and snap a selfie for science? Stream Selfie helps map streams across the United States to establish good locations for water testing.

Get Started!

Location: United States

squirell

Project Squirrel

Do all squirrels look the same to you? Did you know there were up to three different species climbing around your parks, campus, and backyard? Count how may squirrels you see to keep track of squirrel populations to better understand tree squirrel ecology. National Squirrel Day is January 21. We know you’ve been struggling to decide what to do to celebrate. Here’s your answer. 🙂

Get Started!

Location: Global

740b9103-d4b4-4064-9033-e6bc1d990156CoCoRaHS: Rain, Hail, Snow Network

If it’s falling from a cloud, you should measure it with this project. The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network encourages you to use low cost measurement tools to measure precipitation. These data are then used by the National Weather Service and meteorologists.

Get Started!

Location: Global

globe-at-night_scistarterGlobe at Night

Looking up at the night sky and taking in the beauty of the stars is a wonderful way to spend an evening… unless there aren’t any visible stars due to light pollution. Record the amount of visible stars above your head to record light pollution near you.

Get Started!

Location: Global

eyesonALZStall Catchers, by EyesOnALZ

View short video clips of ultrasounds that show blood moving through vessels of mice. Click when you see stalled blood flow. This project is already helping scientists at Cornell accelerate research on Alzheimer’s.

Get Started!

Location: Global

LOGO3ISeeChange

Did you know that cities are sometimes referred to as urban heat islands? They can be hotter than surrounding suburban or rural areas. How does climate and weather affect your surroundings? Recording your local environmental flooding and heat observations helps NASA track climate change.

Get Started!

Location: Global

banjo-04The MuttMix Project

Think you know your dog breeds? Take an online quiz to test your ability to identify distinct breeds present in mixed-breed dogs based on their (very cute) pictures.

Get Started!

Location: Global

13392705-dfda-4fb0-808d-66100850ac56iNaturalist

Share your photos of nature through the iNaturalist app and record the biodiversity around you. In addition to teams of naturalists who will help ID what you posted, click “View suggestions” to have AI weigh in with identifications.

Get Started!

Location: Global

squirrelmapperSquirrelMapper

Observe squirrels in your neighborhood to understand where and why squirrels turn from black to gray. Two centuries ago, most squirrels were apparently black — measure natural selection on your neighborhood squirrels through this project. Remember, January 21 is National Squirrel Day.

Get Started!

Location: Global

Natures_Notebook_Project_imageNature’s Notebook

Send your plant observations to the National Phenology Database. This allows scientists to keep track of the life cycles of plants and animals year after year.

Get Started!

Location: Global

rsz_genesinspace_asteroidhell2

Play to Cure: Genes in Space

Explore space and analyze real cancer data in this game! It is designed to find clues that lead to genetic mistakes that may lead to cancer.

Get Started!

Location: Online Only

e5f2a23d-4032-4f87-91ce-d28a13343e12

Phylo

Use your natural superpower of being able to notice patterns to align sequences of DNA by shifting and moving puzzle pieces in this game. This activity helps researchers do something computers can’t: sort through Multiple Sequence Alignments.

Get Started!

Location: Online Only

MarsSciStarterMars Mappers

Have you always wanted to be the first to explore another planet? Help NASA identify and mark craters and other terrain on Mars.

Get Started!

Location: Online Only

Screen_Shot_2018-04-03_at_11.14.53_AM

LingoBoingo

Play online games to identify languages and language features. This project raises awareness about and invites participants to contribute to language science.

Get Started!

Location: Online Only

scistarter_image3_300x175

Bugs In Our Backyard

Keep track of the bugs in your backyard by monitoring insect biodiversity for scientists at Colby College. This survey targets what are considered “true bugs,” or insects in the suborder Heteroptera in the order Hemiptera.

Get Started!

Location: Global

AmericanRobin_ChristineHaines_WA2015

The Great Backyard Bird Count

The Great Backyard Bird Count is an annual four-day event in December during which bird watchers count birds for 15 minutes to create a real-time snapshot of where birds are located around the world.

Get Started!

Location: Global

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science
  • OWilson

    Plant a tree?

CITIZEN SCIENCE
Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers.
