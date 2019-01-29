Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Rams vs. Patriots: Citizen Science Projects with the Science Cheerleaders

By lshell | January 29, 2019 2:05 pm

Super-Bowl-LIII-Logo-2We’re highlighting five citizen science projects, recommended by Science Cheerleaders: current and former NFL and NBA cheerleaders pursuing science careers.

These SciCheers hail from L.A. and Boston.

Our editors included a project for all the fans traveling to Atlanta for the big game!

Cheers!
The SciStarter Team

hilary_Scienceatthesixers_edit-500x461_cropHilary from Boston Picks: Mission: Starlight (UV Protection)

Samantha, an engineer and former AZ Cardinals cheerleader, now lives in sunny LA, home of the Rams…although the Eagles will always be her team. “My favorite citizen science project is DeepMoji. In this project, share how you feel about your latest tweets using emojis! The goal of the project is to collect data to help improve artificial intelligence so that technology can begin to detect emotions better. This project is a fun way to get involved in citizen science while also contributing to new innovations.”

Location: Global

samantha1Samantha from L.A. Picks: DeepMoji

Samantha, an engineer and former AZ Cardinals cheerleader, now lives in sunny LA, home of the Rams…although the Eagles will always be her team. “My favorite citizen science project is DeepMoji. In this project, share how you feel about your latest tweets using emojis! The goal of the project is to collect data to help improve artificial intelligence so that technology can begin to detect emotions better. This project is a fun way to get involved in citizen science while also contributing to new innovations.”

Location: Global

Stephanie-editRams Cheerleader Stephanie Picks: LA Nature Map

Stephanie is a Health and Wellness Entrepreneur. “Hiking is a great way to exercise. Next time you’re on a hike, take pictures of nature and contribute to science by participating in the LA Nature Map project!”

Location: Greater Los Angeles, California USA

JennaPatriots Cheerleader Jenna Picks: FreeGeek

Jenna is an Electrical Engineer when she’s not cheering at a Patriots game. “Engineers love to build and invent new things. With the citizen science project, FreeGeek, anyone can build and test new computers to donate to those in need!”

Location: United States

urbanbirdAnd this one is for everyone heading to the big game in Atlanta: Celebrate Urban Birds

Fans in Atlanta, home of the Falcons and Hawks, are no strangers to cheering on birds! Track birds for 10 minutes in a small area and help ornithologists learn about 16 key species of urban birds. While you’re looking, see if you can observe some hawks or falcons in your midst!
Location: United States
Your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects. Complete your profile to access this and other free tools. It’s also how we match you with the best projects near you.
Contact the SciStarter Team
Email: info@scistarter.com
Website: https://scistarter.com
CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+