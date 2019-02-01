Nature: American Spring LIVE, premieres April 29 on PBS. #citizenscience

Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
By cnickerson | February 1, 2019 2:05 pm
PBS TV Show Graphic

https://www.pbs.org/wnet/nature/american-spring-live-about/17104/

Spring is one of nature’s greatest performances – a time of rebirth, renewed energy and dramatic transformations. For three consecutive nights, Monday, April 29 – Wednesday, May 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET on PBS, Nature: American Spring LIVE presents the change from winter to spring in real time from iconic locations across America. The series will include a mix of live and pre-taped footage highlighting some of the most pivotal events in nature’s calendar. A diverse group of researchers and citizen scientists will investigate how a wide range of organisms respond to the change of seasons. They will share their insights into the natural world, reveal new technologies that make their discoveries possible and encourage audiences to join the adventure of science.

To encourage citizen science participation during the broadcast and beyond, Nature: American Spring LIVE has partnered with the Celebrate Urban Birds and Bird Cams projects (Cornell Lab of Ornithology), The Great Sunflower Project (San Francisco State University), The Monarch Larva Monitoring Project (University of Minnesota Monarch Lab), Track-a-Lilac with Nature’s Notebook (USA National Phenology Network), SciStarter (School for the Future of Innovation in Society at Arizona State University),Next Avenue (Twin Cities PBS), and the National Park Service.

Read more on PBS.org .

SciStarter will be featured on the broadcast, website, and social media outreach to help activate real-time citizen science engagement. Darlene Cavalier, Founder of SciStarter and Professor of Practice at the School for the Future of Innovation in Society at Arizona State University, is an advisor on the show.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science, Event, In the News
MORE ABOUT: ASU, ASU School for the Future of Innovation in Society, PBS, Spring LIVE
Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About cnickerson

In addition to being the Managing Editor of SciStarter's syndicated blog network, Caroline Nickerson is a Master of Public Policy student at American University with a focus on environmental and climate change policy. She is passionate about science communication in the policy space and engaging citizens and voters.

