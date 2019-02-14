Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Citizen Science Day 2019: Add Real Scientific Research to Your Library Programming!

By cnickerson | February 14, 2019 2:18 pm

From the NIH/ National Network of Libraries of Medicine

citizen-science-day-graphic

Libraries are hubs for discovery and community engagement; imagine your library joining a real-time event with others around the world and contributing to real scientific research to speed up Alzheimer’s research! Citizen Science Day 2019 is Saturday, April 13. You and your library are invited to participate in the Stall Catchers Megathon, in which people all over the world will analyze real research data in a game format that would normally take researchers over a year to complete.

Join us for this one-hour webinar on February 20, 2019 to learn more about Citizen Science (real people doing real science), and see how your library can get on board through citizen science activities and programming at different levels. You will see how Stall Catchers works and learn about hosting the Megathon challenge, plus you will learn about finding projects and contributing to scientific research through the SciStarter Citizen Science portal. In addition, we will share a wealth of resources for planning a Citizen Science Day Megathon event and explore the exciting world of additional Citizen Science programming in your libraries.

Presenters: Darlene Cavalier, School for the Future of Innovation in Society at ASU; SciStarter, Dan Stanton, Arizona State University Library; SciStarter, and Pietro Michelucci, PhD, Executive Director, Human Computation Institute.

Class Date: Feb 20, 2019
1:00PM – 2:00PM PT

Register for the free webinar. 

Instructor(s):Kelli Ham, MLIS, Community Engagement Librarian

CITIZEN SCIENCE
Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About cnickerson

In addition to being the Managing Editor of SciStarter's syndicated blog network, Caroline Nickerson is a Master of Public Policy student at American University with a focus on environmental and climate change policy. She is passionate about science communication in the policy space and engaging citizens and voters.

