The SciStarter team is hitting the road.

By lshell | March 11, 2019 11:15 am
feaa13de-09fc-424c-a412-835f6aae94a5The best part of our work is meeting the people who power citizen science either by visiting and joining SciStarter, engaging in projects, or sharing, saving, or facilitating projects and events.
If you’re receiving this message, that includes YOU! We’d love to meet you in person at any of the following events. Fingers crossed that one of them takes place near you. If so, please come say “hi!”
Cheers!
The SciStarter Team

grow byCitizen Science Association Conference, Raleigh NC, March 12 – 16

SciStarter Events at the Citizen Science Association Conference
SciStarter is organizing several talks, workshops and events at the Citizen Science Association Conference this week (WOOT!). Details are posted on SciStarter.org/eventsand on SciStarter’s Facebook Events Page.These events include:

find eventAdd/Find More Events

Visit SciStarter.org/Citizen-Science-Day to find and add events including many taking place on Citizen Science Day, April 13!
Our team will be stationed at events in Phoenix, LA, Washington, DC, Akron, Ohio, Philadelphia, PA, and many other locations.
Location: Global

csf-logo-lt-themeCambridge Science Carnival and Robot Zoo

Please join us and the Science Cheerleaders (current and former NFL and NBA cheerleaders pursuing STEM careers!) at the Cambridge Science Festival and Robot Zoo in Cambridge, MA!
Saturday, April 13, 12:00pm – 4:00pm
For the entire month of April, celebrate science in North Carolina! Over 350 science events take place all over the state for all ages.
April 1-30, 2019 Find an event for you!
Location: North Carolina

PSF_logoForWebsite-01-autocropPhiladelphia Science Festival

Join us at the Philadelphia Science Festival, organized and led by the Franklin Institute. Celebrate the science that surrounds our daily lives and engage in real science in need of your help.
May 4, 2019
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects. Complete your profile to access this and other free tools. It’s also how we match you with the best projects near you.
Contact the SciStarter Team
Email: info@scistarter.com
Website: https://scistarter.com
CITIZEN SCIENCE
Citizen Science Salon

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers.
Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

