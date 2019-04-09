Go ahead. Try this at home.

Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
By lshell | April 9, 2019 9:21 am
Citizen Science Day LogoThere are so many ways to engage in Citizen Science Day on April 13. Participate in any SciStarter affiliate project to earn a personalized certificate.
Start with the Stall Catchers Megathon, a gamified, online inter-generational game to accelerate research on Alzheimer’s!
Join the virtual SciStarter Megathon team or organize or join an in-person Megathon meet-up. Find all you need on CitizenScienceDay.org .
Citizen Science Day and the Stall Catchers Megathon will be spotlighted on Science Friday April 12 between 2-4pm. In the interim, check out what Arizona State University is saying about Citizen Science Day and the Megathon!

Screen Shot 2019-04-07 at 11.08.05 PMFind or Add a #CitSciDay2019 event

There’s something for everyone! Add your event or find one near you or online.
Location: Global

globeGLOBE Mosquito Habitat Mapper

The GLOBE Observer Mosquito Blitz kicks off on April 7 and runs through Citizen Science Day on April 13. Help gather observations of mosquito breeding sites. Download the GLOBE Observer app to get started.
Learn more on the SciStarter blog.
Location: Global

hilary_Scienceatthesixers_edit-500x461_cropCome meet SciStarter and the Science Cheerleaders in Cambridge, Massachusetts!

Near Cambridge, MA? Come to theCambridge Science Festival. April 13, 12-4 pm to meet Lea Shell from SciStarter and Science Cheerleaders Hilary and Theresa.Science Cheerleaders are current and former pro cheerleaders pursuing STEM careers!
Location: Cambridge, MA

Librarian_s Guide to Citizen ScienceALA and National Library Week

#CitSciDay2019 coincides with the final day of the American Library Association (ALA)’s #NationalLibraryWeek! Libraries do amazing work bringing citizen science to their communities. Here’s how you can celebrate: ala.org/nlw .
Many free resources for librarians are featured on the Citizen Science Day page including guide, webinars, posters, bookmarks and more!
Location: Global

ScienceConnected1-e1442795237735New on the Blogs

SciStarter now partners with GotScience Magazine, an arm of Science Connected, to produce the Citizen Science Connected Blog. This blog is part of the SciStarter Syndicated Blog Network, which includes the Discover Magazine Citizen Science SalonSciStarter, and GotScience Magazine Citizen Science Connected blog platforms.
Check out our latest book review on the Citizen Science Connected blog platform hosted by GotScience Magazine.

 

Your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects. Complete your profile to access this and other free tools. It’s also how we match you with the best projects near you. Explore other citizen science projects with our Project Finder!
Contact the SciStarter Team
Email: info@SciStarter.org
Website: https://SciStarter.org
