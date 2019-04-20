Celebrate Earth Day with Citizen Science
Earth Day is April 22, 2019 so take a moment to celebrate our environment and learn more about the biodiversity around us. The first Earth Day was in 1970, and was started to bring attention to environmental protection and preservation.
We’ve selected a few projects related to environmental protection and a global event to participate in, the City Nature Challenge, to encourage focusing on the details and appreciating local biodiversity by taking pictures with the iNaturalist app!
Have a wonderful Earth Day!
Join the City Nature Challenge using iNaturalist
Join your neighbors in recording biodiversity during the City Nature Challenge. From April 26-29 take pictures of the wild plants and animals in your local area using the iNaturalist app and joining your city’s challenge and then from April 30-May 5 help identify those species. Help your city win this global competition!
Location: Global
The Big Microplastic Survey
Microplastics and plastic pollution pose a significant threat to human health and marine ecosystems. Conduct microplastic surveys on rivers, lakes and coastlines to evaluate the scale and distribution of microplastics around the world.
Location: Global
GLOBE Observer: Trees
Brought to us by NASA and the GLOBE program is their newest project all about trees and the carbon cycle. Observe trees using your mobile device to take tree height measurements and circumferences to see how changes in biomass impact the carbon cycle.
Location: Global
Stream Selfie
Where else can you enjoy nature, observe streams in your town, and snap a selfie for science? Stream Selfie helps map streams across the United States to establish good locations for water testing.
Location: United States
ISeeChange
How does climate and weather affect your surroundings? Recording your local environmental flooding and heat observations helps NASA track climate change.
Location: Global
Cyberchase Green Family Fun Fair
In New York City on April 20 and looking for a way to celebrate Earth Day? Come visit SciStarter at the Cyberchase Green Family Fun Fair.
Want to learn more about how Cyberchaseteaches kids about citizen science? Check out the SciStarter blog.
SciStarter at the Philadelphia Science Festival
The Philadelphia Science Festival kicks off on April 26 and ends May 4. Want to come visit SciStarter at the Festival? We’ll be at the Fishtown Science Crawl, Science in the National Park, and the Science Carnival.
Check out all the events here.
SciStarter and the Science Cheerleaders at the Cambridge Science Festival
SciStarter team member Lea Shell joined Science Cheerleaders Hilary, Theresa and Patriots cheerleaders, Michaela and Jenna, at the Cambridge Science Festival last Saturday. Science Cheerleaders are current and former pro and collegiate cheerleaders pursuing STEM careers. The “Draw a Scientist” activity they facilitated with kids helped smash stereotypes of what a scientist can look like.
More on the Blogs
Slavery from Space: Citizen Science in the Antislavery Movement via Science Connected Magazine
Citizen Science in Nebraska via Discover Magazine
SciStarter’s Citizen Science Podcast via the SciStarter blog
