Celebrate Earth Day with Citizen Science

By lshell | April 20, 2019 11:15 am
56488063-9ea6-4165-b01c-3e0dd934b344Earth Day is April 22, 2019 so take a moment to celebrate our environment and learn more about the biodiversity around us. The first Earth Day was in 1970, and was started to bring attention to environmental protection and preservation.
We’ve selected a few projects related to environmental protection and a global event to participate in, the City Nature Challenge, to encourage focusing on the details and appreciating local biodiversity by taking pictures with the iNaturalist app!
Have a wonderful Earth Day!
Cheers,
The SciStarter Team

29625-icon-originalJoin the City Nature Challenge using iNaturalist

Join your neighbors in recording biodiversity during the City Nature Challenge. From April 26-29 take pictures of the wild plants and animals in your local area using the iNaturalist app and joining your city’s challenge and then from April 30-May 5 help identify those species. Help your city win this global competition!
Location: Global

microplastic_about_suveyThe Big Microplastic Survey

Microplastics and plastic pollution pose a significant threat to human health and marine ecosystems. Conduct microplastic surveys on rivers, lakes and coastlines to evaluate the scale and distribution of microplastics around the world.
Location: Global

Trees_App_IconGLOBE Observer: Trees

Brought to us by NASA and the GLOBE program is their newest project all about trees and the carbon cycle. Observe trees using your mobile device to take tree height measurements and circumferences to see how changes in biomass impact the carbon cycle.
Location: Global

Photo_Nov_04_1_05_59_PM_1Stream Selfie

Where else can you enjoy nature, observe streams in your town, and snap a selfie for science? Stream Selfie helps map streams across the United States to establish good locations for water testing.
Location: United States

LOGO3_zYwKTRUISeeChange

How does climate and weather affect your surroundings? Recording your local environmental flooding and heat observations helps NASA track climate change.
Location: Global

cyberchase fairCyberchase Green Family Fun Fair

In New York City on April 20 and looking for a way to celebrate Earth Day? Come visit SciStarter at the Cyberchase Green Family Fun Fair.
Want to learn more about how Cyberchaseteaches kids about citizen science? Check out the SciStarter blog.

PhillyScienceFestSciStarter at the Philadelphia Science Festival

The Philadelphia Science Festival kicks off on April 26 and ends May 4. Want to come visit SciStarter at the Festival? We’ll be at the Fishtown Science Crawl, Science in the National Park, and the Science Carnival.
Check out all the events here.

web logo smallConnect with SciStarter

SciStarter hosts a new podcast called Citizen Science, which puts citizen scientists in conversation with project developers. Take a listen, and if you have ideas of projects or topics we could spotlight, send them our way.
SciStarter’s also hosting a new Facebook group called “CitSci Convos with SciStarter.” Head on over there to share projects you’ve loved, pose questions about citizen science, and more!

9957415D-2B36-410C-84D2-FDFB1BA0647CSciStarter and the Science Cheerleaders at the Cambridge Science Festival

SciStarter team member Lea Shell joined Science Cheerleaders Hilary, Theresa and Patriots cheerleaders, Michaela and Jenna, at the Cambridge Science Festival last Saturday. Science Cheerleaders are current and former pro and collegiate cheerleaders pursuing STEM careers. The “Draw a Scientist” activity they facilitated with kids helped smash stereotypes of what a scientist can look like.

 

downloadMore on the Blogs

Citizen Science in Nebraska via Discover Magazine
Your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects. Complete your profile to access this and other free tools. It’s also how we match you with the best projects near you. Explore other citizen science projects with our Project Finder!
Contact the SciStarter Team
Email: info@SciStarter.org
Website: https://SciStarter.org

 

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science
  • marvella

  • Nom de Plume

    Helping to conduct microplastic surveys is good science. The statement:

    “Microplastics and plastic pollution pose a significant threat to human health and marine ecosystems.”

    not so much. First, microplastics are lumped in with objects the size of six-pack rings and larger. Second, I don’t think it’s been shown that microplastics are a significant threat to human health (for that matter, neither has larger pieces of plastic, but that’s another topic). They might be a health threat, but it’s not been shown yet.

    The issue is that plastics themselves are usually inert. Larger pieces of plastic can pose a problem to wildlife, just as an animal can get its head stuck in a tin can (yes, have seen that). We can call this a physical problem. Microplastics, which are plastics that have broken down to sand-size or tinier pieces, don’t have much if any physical impact on larger organisms.

    If a plastic breaks down, the question is whether the resulting chemicals have an impact on organisms. If an organism swallows microplastic, and it breaks down in the digestive system and absorbed, then there’s a potential problem. Think of the example of mercury contamination moving up the food chain.

    Does all this happen? Don’t know. Does it pose another risk, one not yet discovered? Don’t know. Does it pose a risk to filter-feeders? Don’t know. It certainly bears study, but I get the impression that microplastics are assumed to be bad simply because they are plastic, without any other consideration. That’s not good science.

    A better ways to phrase it would be:

    “Microplastics continue to accumulate in the environment, with unknown risks to humans and wildlife.”

    That’s a true statement that neither states there is a risk nor that there is none.

  • Nom de Plume

    Not impressed by ISeeChange, not because it deals with climate, but because there doesn’t seem to be standards in data collection (If they are, I apologize). That means the date would be of little actual value.

    That doesn’t mean this is a bad idea. It’s actually fun, a prefect project for science classes and individuals with an interest in meteorology. Just that there need to follow a standard, such as that by the US National Weather Service for data collection stations. Apply the same standards to all data collection points, and we’ve got real science, with valuable date collection.

CITIZEN SCIENCE
Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
