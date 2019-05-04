Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
May the 4th Be With You!

By cnickerson | May 4, 2019 3:56 pm

Really, any day is a good day to engage in citizen science. Need some inspiration? “American Spring LIVE,” aired last week on PBS NATURE and it featured lots of citizen science projects in need of your help. Catch the recorded series on Facebook!

Cheers,
The SciStarter Team

Milkweed Tracker

This time of year, caterpillar eggs are beginning to hatch. The caterpillars depend on milkweed for food as they grow and evolve into Monarchs. Help researchers track the locations of milkweed and caterpillars to keep an eye on their health.

Location: Nebraska and across USA

Get Started!

MyCoast

Help chronicle our changing coast for coastal decision makers. Document tides, storm damage, and beach clean ups using this free app.

Location: United States

Get Started!

Crowd the Tap

Help create a national inventory of tap water pipes. Learn how to use a penny and a magnet to test tap water pipes to determine the material of them. Then, record your findings on SciStarter.

Location: United States

Get Started!

Silent Earth

Map the quietest places in the world to find the best places to go for peace and quiet! Download a free app and make a sound level measurement from wherever you are, and upload the data to a map of the world.

Location: Global

Get Started!

Year in Citizen Science: May Calendar

Did you know? The SciStarter team maintains a public Google calendar of holidays (like National Dog Day) with citizen science prompts to celebrate each day. Learn more and download the graphic for May on the SciStarter blog.

Get Started!

New Episode of Citizen Science Podcast

This week on the pod, we feature a conversation between Kyle Copas, Communications Manager at the Global Biodiversity Information Facility, which is known as GBIF, and John Turnbull, the Sydney, Australian coordinator for Reef Life Survey. The focus of this conversation is citizen science data. Listen and access a transcript on SciStarter.org/podcast.

Get Started!

SciStarter at the Philadelphia Science Festival

SciStarter spent the past week at the Philadelphia Science Festival leading participants in GLOBE Observer, which helps ground-truth NASA satellite data. See you next year! In the meantime, why don’t you do one of the four GLOBE Observer protocols: Mosquito Habitat Mapper, Clouds, Trees, or Land Cover?

Get Started!

Discover more citizen science on the SciStarter calendar. Did you know your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects? Complete your profile to access free tools. Want even more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 1100+ citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone!

Contact the SciStarter Team

Email: info@SciStarter.org
Website: https://SciStarter.org
Facebook group (for CitSci inquiries or just to chat about citizen science): CitSci Convos with SciStarter

New on the Blogs

“World Without Fish” Book Review via Science Connected Magazine

Crowd the Tap: Empowering Communities to Examine Their Lead Exposure via Discover Magazine

Inventions that show why accessible tools matter for scientific discovery
via the SciStarter blog

Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About cnickerson

In addition to being the Managing Editor of SciStarter's syndicated blog network, Caroline Nickerson is a Master of Public Policy student at American University with a focus on environmental and climate change policy. She is passionate about science communication in the policy space and engaging citizens and voters.

+