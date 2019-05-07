Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

#CitSciDay2019: Global Community

By cnickerson | May 7, 2019 4:46 pm

Citizen Science Day LogoCitizen Science Day 2019 (#CitSciDay2019) results prove that all of us can make huge contributions to research.

Citizen Science Day is an annual celebration presented by SciStarter and the Citizen Science Association in an effort to connect people to real research in need of their help.  It taps the curiosity and observations of people to contribute to significant scientific research efforts.

This year, the featured event of #CitSciDay2019 was the StallCatchers #Megathon, a gamified method of identifying stalls in blood flow in the brain, which is believed to contribute to Alzheimer’s. Because of the participation of citizens around the world, over the course of a single weekend, citizen scientists had accomplished 2,566 research hours, or 3.5 months of lab-equivalent research time. The StallCatchers team reported that preliminary research results indicate “high blood pressure is associated with an increased rate of stalls in mice, and much more so in mice that have been engineered to get Alzheimer’s disease.” They will continue to explore and verify this finding, which is just an early glimpse of the ultimate research result.

In the months leading up to the Megathon, SciStarter and partners, including the Human Computation Institute, Arizona State University’s School for the Future of Innovation in Society, the National Network of Libraries of Medicine Pacific Southwest Region, and the Citizen Science Association, hosted weekly calls to engage librarians and event organizers and activate libraries as hubs for citizen science. SciStarter and ASU provided Citizen Science Day resources, including the Librarian’s Guide to Citizen Sciencebookmarksposters, press releases, a social media tool-kit, and more.

The Megathon headquarters was the Microsoft Campus in Redmond, Washington, with many other meet-ups tuned into a livestream. Nearly 1,000 SciStarter members earned their Citizen Science Day certificates over the course of the weekend!

Before and after Citizen Science Day, the global community shared its enthusiasm for citizen science on social media. SciStarter created a recap video of some of these posts.

“This is the first year we’ve organized collective impact around one activity on Citizen Science Day and we are so thrilled with the outcome,” said Darlene Cavalier, Founder of SciStarter and a Professor of Practice at SFIS at Arizona State University. “With a growing list of partners and supporters, we look forward to supporting more libraries, museums, communities and individuals during next year’s Citizen Science Day!”

“Megathon Infographic” by Human Computation Institute is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

“Megathon Infographic” by Human Computation Institute is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

About Citizen Science Day 

Now in its 5th year, Citizen Science Day is an annual celebration of all things citizen science, presented by SciStarter and the Citizen Science Association, a professional organization that unites expertise from educators, scientists, data managers, and others to power citizen science.

SciStarter.org is the place to find, join, and contribute to science by providing people access to more than 3,000 searchable formal and informal research projects and events. SciStarter also offers a coordinated place to record contributions and access the tools and instruments needed to participate in citizen science projects.  SciStarter is a research affiliate of the School for the Future of Innovation in Society at Arizona State University

CATEGORIZED UNDER: citizen science day, Event, In the News, Mind & Brain
MORE ABOUT: #CitSciDay2019, Alzheimer's, Megathon
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About cnickerson

In addition to being the Managing Editor of SciStarter's syndicated blog network, Caroline Nickerson is a Master of Public Policy student at American University with a focus on environmental and climate change policy. She is passionate about science communication in the policy space and engaging citizens and voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+