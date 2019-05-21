Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
BLOGS

«

Artificial Intelligence meets Citizen Science

By lshell | May 21, 2019 12:14 pm

The potential for AI to propel citizen science efforts forward is incredible; from rapidly analyzing your data or identifying insects, to helping you find and join the best project for your research goals. Here are some ongoing citizen science projects and research efforts that involve AI and citizen science to maximize the efforts of participants and scientists. 

Cheers,

The SciStarter Team

Intelligent recommendation for citizen science

Thanks to a new grant from NESTA, the University of Edinburgh and SciStarter are creating AI-powered recommendation tools to help you find the best projects aligned with your experiences, location, and interests. 

Read More!

iNaturalist

Share your photos of nature through the iNaturalist app and record the biodiversity around you. In addition to teams of naturalists who will help ID what you posted, click “View suggestions” to have AI weigh in with identifications.

Location: Global

Get Started!

Citizen Sort

Help scientists study the natural world by playing computer-based sorting and adventure games. The Living Links project in this suite of games incorporates AI to assess the biodiversity of African mammals and birds.

Location: Online Only

Get Started!

DeepMoji

Teach AI about emotions and advance emotion research by reporting to researchers at MIT how you felt while writing your last three tweets.

Location: Online Only

Get Started!

Speak to AI

Play online multiplayer word games to advance AI. The data collected will help build better, more human-like natural language processing systems.

Location: Online Only

Get Started!

Year in Citizen Science: May Calendar

Did you know? The SciStarter team maintains a public Google calendar of holidays (like National Dog Day) with citizen science prompts to celebrate each day. Learn more and download the graphic for May here.

Get Started!

New Episode of Citizen Science Podcast: ISeeChange

This episode features a conversation with the team at ISeeChange, a citizen science platform to document weather and effects of climate change through multimedia storytelling. Learn how this project got started and how you can begin documenting changes near you. A transcript can be accessed here.

Get Started!

Discover more citizen science on the SciStarter events page. Did you know your SciStarter dashboardhelps you track your contributions to projects? Complete your profile to access free tools. Want even more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 3,000+ citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task, and age group, there’s something for everyone!

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Newsletter, Technology
MORE ABOUT: AI, artificial intelligence
CITIZEN SCIENCE
Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
See More

