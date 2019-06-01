Right at Home with Citizen Science
Explore one of the least scientifically studied places on the planet: your home!
Our editors picked these five projects to help you and scientists learn more about indoor air quality, microbes, tap water pipes, and living things lurking in your home!
Find more projects you can do at home here.
Never Home Alone: The Wild Life of Our Homes
Document the arthropods in and around your home and help make discoveries about the biodiversity indoors.
Location: Global
Crowd the Tap
Do you know what kind of pipes your drinking water flows through? Just using a penny and a magnet, you can contribute to a national inventory of tap water pipes as a first step towards safe drinking water.
Location: United States
AirVisual: The Air Pollution Monitoring Project
Use an air quality sensor (IQ Air) to learn more about your indoor air quality. Note: this project requires a purchase of the sensor.
Location: Global
Drug Discovery from Your Soil
Learn how to collect and send your soil samples to scientists at the University of Oklahoma where microbes will be analyzed for potential use in lifesaving drugs!
Location: United States
Sourdough for Science
Have you ever wondered how microbes in your home, combined with different flour types, affect bread? No? Well scientists at NC State University have and they’d like your help in solving this mystery. Mix flour and water and take a series of measurements as directed.
Location: United States
