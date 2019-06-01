Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Right at Home with Citizen Science

By cnickerson | June 1, 2019 11:57 am

Explore one of the least scientifically studied places on the planet: your home!

Our editors picked these five projects to help you and scientists learn more about indoor air quality, microbes, tap water pipes, and living things lurking in your home!

Find more projects you can do at home here.

Cheers,
The SciStarter Team

Never Home Alone: The Wild Life of Our Homes

Document the arthropods in and around your home and help make discoveries about the biodiversity indoors.

Location: Global

Get Started!

Crowd the Tap

Do you know what kind of pipes your drinking water flows through? Just using a penny and a magnet, you can contribute to a national inventory of tap water pipes as a first step towards safe drinking water.

Location: United States

Get Started!

AirVisual: The Air Pollution Monitoring Project

Use an air quality sensor (IQ Air) to learn more about your indoor air quality. Note: this project requires a purchase of the sensor.

Location: Global

Get Started!

Drug Discovery from Your Soil

Learn how to collect and send your soil samples to scientists at the University of Oklahoma where microbes will be analyzed for potential use in lifesaving drugs!

Location: United States

Get Started!

Sourdough for Science

Have you ever wondered how microbes in your home, combined with different flour types, affect bread? No? Well scientists at NC State University have and they’d like your help in solving this mystery. Mix flour and water and take a series of measurements as directed.

Location: United States

Get Started!

Upcoming Webinar: June 10

SciStarter Education is an EdTech platform with science participation + engagement as its key goal (with supplementary curriculum) for districts and universities. Join this upcoming webinar presented by the Citizen Science Association, to learn more about our newest product!

Get Started!

SciStarter Education

Did you miss the Online Learning Consortium webinar about the new SciStarter Education EdTech portal? Well, now you can watch it here: Citizen Science: Advance Real Research & Enhance Science Learning in the Classroom.

Get Started!

Year in Citizen Science: June Calendar

SciStarter provides a free, public Google calendar of holidays (like Hug Your Cat Day) linked to relevant citizen science projects and events. Learn more and download the printable June calendar here.

Get Started!

Discover more citizen science on the SciStarter calendar. Did you know your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects? Complete your profile to access free tools. Want even more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 3000+ citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone!

New on our syndicated blogs:

Changing Methods of Science Communication Online via Science Connected Magazine

Uncovering Connections Across Citizen Science Projects: A Social Network Analysis via Discover Magazine

Turning Passion into Protection: Citizen Science at the Beach with the Surfrider Foundation via the SciStarter blog

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science, In the News, Newsletter, Project Profile
MORE ABOUT: air quality sensors, Crowd the Tap, Dirt, Never Home Alone, sourdough
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About cnickerson

In addition to being the Managing Editor of SciStarter's syndicated blog network, Caroline Nickerson is a Master of Public Policy student at American University with a focus on environmental and climate change policy. She is passionate about science communication in the policy space and engaging citizens and voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+